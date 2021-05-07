Seniors set stage for South Florence baseball's win on Senior Night

FLORENCE, S.C. — South Florence senior Mikey Morris surveyed the situation, with runners on first and second and nobody out in the bottom of the seventh, and planned to bunt.

Bruins coach Kenny Gray had other plans.

“I told him, ‘Let’s end it, right here,'” Gray said.

Morris did just that, ripping an RBI single that scored K.J. Andrews to give the Bruins a 1-0 win over Myrtle Beach on Thursday’s senior night for their 11th straight win (including four region series sweeps) Two wins next week against rival West Florence and the program will capture its third region title in Gray’s 23 years as coach and the first since 2018. The victory also gave him his first 20-win season.

South hosts West at 6:30 p.m. Monday, then the Knights host at 6 p.m. Wednesday.

On Thursday, senior Bruin senior catcher Landon Brown started the inning with a single. Andrews, also a senior, came in after that and became a courtesy runner for Brown. After sophomore Luke Miller drew a walk, Andrews had enough speed to make it home on Morris' heroics.

The winning pitcher was also a senior, Mason Lynch, who went the distance while striking out five batters.