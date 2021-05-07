Seniors set stage for South Florence baseball's win on Senior Night

FLORENCE, S.C. — South Florence senior Mikey Morris surveyed the situation, with runners on first and second and nobody out in the bottom of the seventh, and planned to bunt.
Bruins coach Kenny Gray had other plans.
“I told him, ‘Let’s end it, right here,'” Gray said.
Morris did just that, ripping an RBI single that scored K.J. Andrews to give the Bruins a 1-0 win over Myrtle Beach on Thursday’s senior night for their 11th straight win (including four region series sweeps) Two wins next week against rival West Florence and the program will capture its third region title in Gray’s 23 years as coach and the first since 2018. The victory also gave him his first 20-win season.
South hosts West at 6:30 p.m. Monday, then the Knights host at 6 p.m. Wednesday.
On Thursday, senior Bruin senior catcher Landon Brown started the inning with a single. Andrews, also a senior, came in after that and became a courtesy runner for Brown. After sophomore Luke Miller drew a walk, Andrews had enough speed to make it home on Morris' heroics.
The winning pitcher was also a senior, Mason Lynch, who went the distance while striking out five batters.
The clutch hits were much harder to find for South Florence in the first and third innings, as they stranded runners at third.
“I told them, ‘You’ve just got to play defense and keep the game close,'” Gray said. “And we’ll figure it out before it’s all said and done.”
Case in point: Myrtle Beach failed to capitalize on its biggest opportunity, loading the bases in the top of the sixth. With one out, the Seahawks' Gibson Goodroe reached on a bunt and then advanced to third on Jeremy Jones' double. After Lynch struck Tyler Burgess out to make it two outs, the Bruins intentionally walked Austin Gordon to load the bases.
Lynch then induced a flyout to center to end the inning and set the stage for the Bruins' win.
After starting the region schedule 0-2, and rebounding to win yet another 6-4A contest Thursday, that gave Gray his first 20-win season (South is now 20-3 overall and 8-2 in the region).
But he was more euphoric about Thursday’s win.
“That was a great game,” Gray said. “I’ve gotta tip my cap to (Lynch). He pitched a heck of a ballgame, and the guys played good defense behind him. We were able to bow our neck at the end and pull it out.”
MB;000;000;0--0;3;0
SF;000;000;1--1;3;0
WP -- Mason Lynch (7 IP, 3 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 5 K, 2 BB) LP -- Austin Gordon (6+ IP, 3 H, 1 4, 1 ER, 7 k, 2 BB).