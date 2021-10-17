 Skip to main content
SERVING AN UPSET: Qualifier Emiliana Arango wins McLeod for Health Florence Open
McLeod for Health Florence Open

SERVING AN UPSET: Qualifier Emiliana Arango wins McLeod for Health Florence Open

Resized_20211016192947_IMG_353413.jpg

SCOTT CHANCEY/MORNING NEWS

 SCOTT CHANCEY/MORNING NEWS

FLORENCE, S.C. -- Emiliana Arango had won the previous ITF tournament she entered this year in her native Colombia. But the Florida resident didn't mind going through the qualifying rounds to reach this main bracket of the McLeod for Health Florence Open.

It turned out to be a worthwhile journey at the Dr. Eddie Floyd Florence Tennis Center, where Arango stunned top-seeded Xiyu Wang. Arango won by scores of 6-3, 0-6, 7-6 (0).

That's right. Arango did not lose a single point in the tie-breaker that decided everything.

"In the third set, I was like, 'Come on! You've got to give it one big push!' So, I just ran for everything," said Arango, who reached the 2017 girls' singles junior semifinal at the U.S. Open. "I think as the first few points of the tie-breaker went on, and I felt very comfortable, I just felt like it was my moment."

Arango also had her share of big moments during Sunday's first set when she raced to a 4-0 lead in blustery conditions.

"I think (Wang) wasn't very comfortable with the wind at the beginning," Arango said. "And, I was able to get through my game those first few games. That was a big difference at first."

Wang came around, however, in the second set.

"(Wang) started playing a lot better," Arango said. "She came out with some great shots in key moments."

Arango said she decided to qualify for the Florence tournament because it's close to where she lives in Florida.

"We had a fun time and honestly had such a great week. I really enjoyed Florence," Arango said. "Maybe that's why I came out on top. Today was tough, it was kind of windy. The conditions were not the easiest. I was just glad to come through."

