SERVING AN UPSET: Qualifier Emiliana Arango wins McLeod for Health Florence Open

FLORENCE, S.C. -- Emiliana Arango had won the previous ITF tournament she entered this year in her native Colombia. But the Florida resident didn't mind going through the qualifying rounds to reach this main bracket of the McLeod for Health Florence Open.

It turned out to be a worthwhile journey at the Dr. Eddie Floyd Florence Tennis Center, where Arango stunned top-seeded Xiyu Wang. Arango won by scores of 6-3, 0-6, 7-6 (0).

That's right. Arango did not lose a single point in the tie-breaker that decided everything.

"In the third set, I was like, 'Come on! You've got to give it one big push!' So, I just ran for everything," said Arango, who reached the 2017 girls' singles junior semifinal at the U.S. Open. "I think as the first few points of the tie-breaker went on, and I felt very comfortable, I just felt like it was my moment."

Arango also had her share of big moments during Sunday's first set when she raced to a 4-0 lead in blustery conditions.

"I think (Wang) wasn't very comfortable with the wind at the beginning," Arango said. "And, I was able to get through my game those first few games. That was a big difference at first."

Wang came around, however, in the second set.