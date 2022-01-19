Seventh-ranked West Florence rallies past No. 5 Wilson

FLORENCE, S.C. -- Fifth-ranked Wilson was on the verge of pulling away, leading 54-41 with 4:53 left. But West Florence coach Kevin Robinson had stressed to his players they could come back -- no matter the deficit.
"There's no quit. You do not have a coach that's going to quit on you, so you're not going to quit on this game," Robinson said. "They kept listening to everything I said."
The Knights kept playing, and kept coming back. So much so, they went on an 18-1 run, which set the tone for their 62-58 home win. Wednesday's victory avenged a 60-55 overtime loss to the Tigers earlier this season.
"I'm just so proud of the kids," said Robinson, whose team improved to 16-3 overall and 4-3 in Region 6-4A. "We could have easily folded and held our heads down. Our motto is heart, effort and intensity, and the guys responded. And thankfully, it went our way."
West took the lead for good on a Brandon Graves putback with 58 seconds left. Tiger junior Zandae Butler's successful layup was then nullified by a charge drawn by West's Avion McBride. On the other end, Darren Lloyd sank a 3-pointer to give West a 59-55 advantage with 35 seconds left.
After Wilson (13-5, 5-2) got within 60-58, the Tigers got the ball back with 7.1 seconds left. But Graves stole the inbounds pass and drove in for a one-handed dunk as time expired.
"I preach basketball is a game of runs," Robinson said. "Some good things are going to happen; some bad things are going to happen. It's about momentum."
Wilson, which trailed 23-20 at second quarter's end, had that in the second half as Zandae Butler scored 12 points in the third and finished with a game-high 20. His two-handed dunk gave Wilson its biggest lead of the game at 52-38 lead with six minutes left, and a one-handed jam by Josh Green gave Wilson its 54-41 lead with 4:53 left.
The game's last run then belonged to West Florence. Creating turnovers with their defense, West drove to the basket and drew fouls to create free-throw opportunities. Robinson's team made 9 of 12 during the fourth quarter.
"That's very big," Robinson said. "In practice, I know we spend at least 30 or 40 minutes just shooting free throws. If they didn't do anything else tonight, I'm glad they made their free throws. We place a lot of emphasis on the little things like shooting free throws, and it came up big for us tonight. The guys stepped up; they kept their poise and made their free throws."
Wilson, meanwhile, was 8 of 18 from the foul line for the game.
Those fourth-quarter turnovers, however, are what linger with Wilson coach Carlos Powell.
"Turnovers, turnovers, turnovers," Powell said. "That was it. We turned the ball over; we weren't disciplined as a team. We were up 14 points, and we were supposed to finish it, and we just didn't."
Deuce Hudson led the Knights with 17 points, followed by Lloyd with 13, and Graves and McBride with 11 each.
Other Wilson players in double figures were Dominic Jones with 14, and Green with 10.
W;13;7;24;14--58
WF;17;6;12;27--62
WILSON (58)
Zandae Butler 20, X. Brown 2, Domnic Jones 14, Lytch 8, Josh Green 10, Burgess 4.
WEST FLORENCE (62)
Deuce Hudson 17, Bruce 8, Darren Lloyd 13, Bryson Graves 11, Avion McBride 11, Dozier 2.
RECORDS: W 13-5 overall, 5-2 Region 6-4A; WF 16-3, 4-3.