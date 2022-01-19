Seventh-ranked West Florence rallies past No. 5 Wilson

FLORENCE, S.C. -- Fifth-ranked Wilson was on the verge of pulling away, leading 54-41 with 4:53 left. But West Florence coach Kevin Robinson had stressed to his players they could come back -- no matter the deficit.

"There's no quit. You do not have a coach that's going to quit on you, so you're not going to quit on this game," Robinson said. "They kept listening to everything I said."

The Knights kept playing, and kept coming back. So much so, they went on an 18-1 run, which set the tone for their 62-58 home win. Wednesday's victory avenged a 60-55 overtime loss to the Tigers earlier this season.

"I'm just so proud of the kids," said Robinson, whose team improved to 16-3 overall and 4-3 in Region 6-4A. "We could have easily folded and held our heads down. Our motto is heart, effort and intensity, and the guys responded. And thankfully, it went our way."

West took the lead for good on a Brandon Graves putback with 58 seconds left. Tiger junior Zandae Butler's successful layup was then nullified by a charge drawn by West's Avion McBride. On the other end, Darren Lloyd sank a 3-pointer to give West a 59-55 advantage with 35 seconds left.