Several from Pee Dee are all-state football honorees

FLORENCE, S.C. -- West Florence running back Terry McKithen is not only a late addition to Saturday's Touchstone Energy Cooperatives Bowl, joining Knights tight end Avion McBride, but the two are also all-state in SCHSL Class 4A, per the South Carolina Football Coaches Association.

McKithen is honored at running back, and McBride at tight end.

"I think both of those guys are deserving," said West coach Jody Jenerette, who guided the Knights to the SCHSL Class 4A lower-state final. "They've put in the work and put in the time, and they obviously make you look smart as a coach when you've got guys who can make the North-South and all-state teams. I'm just excited for those guys for now, and into the future."

Fellow Pee Dee schools Lamar, Hannah-Pamplico, Chesterfield, Lake View and C.E. Murray also had more than one all-state selection.

From coach Jamie Johnson's Raiders, quarterback Zander Poston and receiver Tae Sellers earned all-state honors in Class A.