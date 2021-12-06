 Skip to main content
Several from Pee Dee are all-state football honorees
SCFCA All-State Football

Several from Pee Dee are all-state football honorees

James Island at West Florence Football

West Florence running back Terry McKithen (10) shakes off a James Island tackler during Friday's playoff victory at Knight Stadium.

 ALEX BERGFELD / SPECIAL TO THE MORNING NEWS

FLORENCE, S.C. -- West Florence running back Terry McKithen is not only a late addition to Saturday's Touchstone Energy Cooperatives Bowl, joining Knights tight end Avion McBride, but the two are also all-state in SCHSL Class 4A, per the South Carolina Football Coaches Association.

McKithen is honored at running back, and McBride at tight end.

"I think both of those guys are deserving," said West coach Jody Jenerette, who guided the Knights to the SCHSL Class 4A lower-state final. "They've put in the work and put in the time, and they obviously make you look smart as a coach when you've got guys who can make the North-South and all-state teams. I'm just excited for those guys for now, and into the future."

Fellow Pee Dee schools Lamar, Hannah-Pamplico, Chesterfield, Lake View and C.E. Murray also had more than one all-state selection. 

From coach Jamie Johnson's Raiders, quarterback Zander Poston and receiver Tae Sellers earned all-state honors in Class A.

"That's just awesome to hear," Johnson said. "The two of them work hard and deserve it. Zander set the single-season school passing record in just eight games. He had a special year. Both of them deserve all they get because they work so hard and bought into what we do, and I think they see the benefits of that. Plus, we get Tae back next season."

Also in Class A, Lamar is represented on the all-state list by defensive lineman Jamieke Dukes, linebacker Gabriel McCallister, offensive lineman Ethan Hunt and running back Patrick Anderson.

Chesterfield offensive lineman Andrew Threatt and receiver Kevin Diggs are all-state in 2A. In Class A, Lake View's all-state selections are defensive lineman Sevon Nichols, linebacker Hunter Norton and receiver Shaheed Dawkins. And from C.E. Murray in Class A, all-state selections are linebacker Nicholas Brown, athlete Tyree Prunes and offensive lineman Que'shay Gamble.

COMPLETE ALL-STATE LIST FROM PEE DEE

CLASS 4A ALL-STATE

Avion McBride (West Florence, TE); Terry McKithen (West Florence, RB). HONORABLE MENTION: Zandae Butler (Wilson).

3A ALL-STATE

Ja’Maurion Franklin (Lake City, DL); Nemo Squire (Dillon, RB). HONORABLE MENTION: Lorenzo McFadden-Pressley (Lake City); Jack Grider (Dillon).

CLASS 2A ALL-STATE

Justin Stutler (Latta, DL); Kwantre Harry (Lee Central, DB); Andrew Threatt (Chesterfield, OL); Gabriel Cusack (Marion, QB); Kevin Diggs (Chesterfield, WR); Zay Brown (Cheraw, WR). HONORABLE MENTION: Jamiex Nichols (Marion); Kenneth Albert (Lee Central); Jamar Jones (Latta); Deon Elmore (Kingstree); Draquan Pearson (Marion); Davante Williams (Mullins); Andrew Bryant (Latta).

CLASS A ALL-STATE

Sevon Nichols (Lake View, DL); Jamieke Dukes (Lamar, DL); Hunter Norton (Lake View, LB); Gabriel McCallister (Lamar, LB); Nicholas Brown (C.E. Murray, LB); Tyree Prunes (C.E. Murray, athlete); Ethan Hunt (Lamar, OL); Que’shay Gamble (C.E. Murray, OL); Wyatt Smith (Johnsonville, TE); Zander Poston (Hannah-Pamplico, QB); Patrick Anderson (Lamar, RB); Shaheed Dawkins (Lake View, WR); Tae Sellers (Hannah-Pamplico, WR). HONORABLE MENTION: Derrick Bethea (Lake View); Travis Wilson (Johnsonville); Ja’Quan Toney (Lamar); Amond Meyers (C.E. Murray); Daquan Burroughs (Johnsonville); Malachi Rouse (C.E. Murray).

