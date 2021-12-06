 Skip to main content
Several from Pee Dee named to SCFCA's all-state football team
Several from Pee Dee named to SCFCA's all-state football team

SCFCA logo

CLASS 4A ALL-STATE

Avion McBride (West Florence, TE); Terry McKithen (West Florence, RB). HONORABLE MENTION: Zandae Butler (Wilson).

3A ALL-STATE

Ja’Maurion Franklin (Lake City, DL); Nemo Squire (Dillon, RB). HONORABLE MENTION: Lorenzo McFadden-Pressley (Lake City); Jack Grider (Dillon).

CLASS 2A ALL-STATE

Justin Stutler (Latta, DL); Kwantre Harry (Lee Central, DB); Andrew Threatt (Chesterfield, OL); Gabriel Cusack (Marion, QB); Kevin Diggs (Chesterfield, WR); Zay Brown (Cheraw, WR). HONORABLE MENTION: Jamiex Nichols (Marion); Kenneth Albert (Lee Central); Jamar Jones (Latta); Deon Elmore (Kingstree); Draquan Pearson (Marion); Davante Williams (Mullins); Andrew Bryant (Latta).

CLASS A ALL-STATE

Sevon Nichols (Lake View, DL); Jamieke Dukes (Lamar, DL); Hunter Norton (Lake View, LB); Gabriel McCallister (Lamar, LB); Nicholas Brown (C.E. Murray, LB); Tyree Prunes (C.E. Murray, athlete); Ethan Hunt (Lamar, OL); Que’shay Gamble (C.E. Murray, OL); Wyatt Smith (Johnsonville, TE); Zander Poston (Hannah-Pamplico, QB); Patrick Anderson (Lamar, RB); Shaheed Dawkins (Lake View, WR); Tae Sellers (Hannah-Pamplico, WR). HONORABLE MENTION: Derrick Bethea (Lake View); Travis Wilson (Johnsonville); Ja’Quan Toney (Lamar); Amond Meyers (C.E. Murray); Daquan Burroughs (Johnsonville); Malachi Rouse (C.E. Murray).

