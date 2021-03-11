Several Pee Dee selections on North-South All-Star Basketball Teams

FLORENCE, S.C. -- The South Carolina Athletic Coaches Association will conduct the North-South All-Star Basketball Game, which was canceled last year because of the pandemic.
The games are March 27 at Brookland-Cayce High School, with the girls' game at 1 p.m., followed by the boys game at 4.
As of right now, attendance for the event is restricted to six tickets per selected player, intended for family.
Hemingway girls' coach Chakaris Thomas is the South girls' coach, and Hartsville coach Yusuf English is a South boys' assistant.
"I'm very honored to have the opportunity to coach girls who have excelled and made it to this level," said Thomas, who coached Hemingway's girls to a state title in 2013. "I'm a little nervous becuase this is about also coaching players from bigger schools, Classes 2A through 5A. And I've always coached at a small school, I've been at Hemingway for 25 years. If we can make those girls work together and bond in one day, it's going to be great."
English coached Hartsville's boys this year to the Class 4A lower-state final.
"It's amazing to be chosen," English said. "It's a culmination of the hard work put in, and I'm blessed to be recognized by the South Carolina High School League and the South Carolina Athletic Coaches Association as one of the top coaches in the state. I feel extremely blessed and grateful."
Pee Dee girls' placed on the South roster are Jen'Lea Nichols (Mullins), Kayla Washington (Wilson) and Tonaja Lester (Marion). Pee Dee boys' on the South roster are Cesare Edwards (Hartsville), DreVeon Scott (Marlboro County), Marshall Myers (Cheraw) and Quez Lewis (Johnsonville).
NORTH-SOUTH GAME SELECTIONS
GIRLS
NORTH
COACH: Jeanette Wilder (Saluda).
ASSISTANTS: Susan Wade (Gaffney), Missy Fowler (Byrnes)
Kalisha Hill (Saluda)
Ka'Asia Anderson (Chapman)
Sincere Hicks (Daniel)
Mallory Bruce (Travelers Rest)
Tabby Littlefield (Greer)
Laila Acox (Ridge View)
Aleysha Wade (Clover)
Janiyah Hagood (J.L. Mann)
Najah Gilliam (Byrnes)
A'Maurya Tate-Smith (Gaffney)
Brooke Bailey (Woodruff)
Janelle Carter (Clover)
Malaziah Etheridge (Westwood)
SOUTH
COACH: Chakaris Thomas, Hemingway
ASSISTANTS: Ira Owens (Cane Bay), Emily Beyoglides (James Island)
Laykin Cox (Sumter)
Jen'Lea Nichols (Mullins)
Vanessa Blake (Ashley Ridge)
Jaiha Williams (Bishop England)
Zhani Thomson (Whale Branch)
Kayla Washington (Wilson)
Lexi Shepard (Summerville)
Cambria Parker (Scott's Branch)
Tonaja Lester (Marion)
Shania Davis (Crestwood)
Mackenzie Cochrane (St. James)
Davona Hatchell (North Myrtle Beach)
Kaylyn Glover (Silver Bluff)
Jayla Jamison (Airport)
BOYS
NORTH
COACH: Chad Cary (Newberry)
ASSISTANT COACHES: Josh Mills(Travelers Rest); Jared Adamson (Nations Ford)
James Lovorn (T.L. Hanna)
Ian Thomspon (Southside Christian)
Josh Owens (Wren)
Janyle Pittman (Lancaster)
Omazeion Tinsley (Lancaster)
Robert McCray V (A.C. Flora)
Jalen Breazeale (Dorman)
Darian Bookman (Mid-Carolina)
Alexei Iturbe (Riverside)
Daveon Thomas (Ridge View)
Tyler Rice (Ridge View)
Timothy Barnes (Gray Collegiate)
John Butler Jr. (Christ Church)
Chase McDuffie (Gray Collegiate)
Devario Sheppard (Dreher)
SOUTH
COACH: Bret Jones (Dutch Fork)
ASSISTANTS: Yusuf English (Hartsville), Stan Wilkinson (James Island)
Russell Felton Jr. (Aiken)
Cesare Edwards (Hartsville)
Myles Jenkins (River Bluff)
Bailey Wiseman (James Island)
DreVeon Scott (Marlboro County)
Marshall Myers (Cheraw)
Aydan Hickman (Myrtle Beach)
Malachi Reeves (River Bluff)
Quez Lewis (Johnsonville)
Colin Rodrigues (North Augusta)
Yaturi Bolton (Goose Creek)
Daniel Brooks (Bishop England)
Corbin Pack (Carolina Forest)
Shawn Jones (Allendale-Fairfax)
Zavier Measmer (Lexington)