Several Pee Dee selections on North-South All-Star Basketball Teams

FLORENCE, S.C. -- The South Carolina Athletic Coaches Association will conduct the North-South All-Star Basketball Game, which was canceled last year because of the pandemic.

The games are March 27 at Brookland-Cayce High School, with the girls' game at 1 p.m., followed by the boys game at 4.

As of right now, attendance for the event is restricted to six tickets per selected player, intended for family.

Hemingway girls' coach Chakaris Thomas is the South girls' coach, and Hartsville coach Yusuf English is a South boys' assistant.

"I'm very honored to have the opportunity to coach girls who have excelled and made it to this level," said Thomas, who coached Hemingway's girls to a state title in 2013. "I'm a little nervous becuase this is about also coaching players from bigger schools, Classes 2A through 5A. And I've always coached at a small school, I've been at Hemingway for 25 years. If we can make those girls work together and bond in one day, it's going to be great."

English coached Hartsville's boys this year to the Class 4A lower-state final.