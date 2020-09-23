Several Pee Dee teams on the move this offseason as SCISA realigns

The SCISA football season was delayed by the COVID-19 pandemic in getting started, but through two weeks, everything was on track to finish the 2020 season as usual.

It was not a usual start for several Pee Dee teams, though, and not just because of the new safety protocols for practices and games. Of the nine SCISA teams in the area, four switched classifications and therefore regions in the offseason – with three teams moving up and one moving down.

At the top of the list was Trinity Collegiate. After capturing the SCISA 2A state championship last season, the Titans are now competing in Class 3A and earned their first Region 2 victory on Sept. 4 with a 39-32 win over Pinewood Prep.

“We’ve talked about that,” Amell said of moving on from last year’s title prior to the season. “It’s very important that our players know a poor 3A team will beat a good 2A team most days of the week. ...

“We have potential, but inexperience at some important roles in some important places right now.”

Jordan Jones, Nick Jones and Donovan Lambert are some of the names Trinity had to replace entering the year, but running back Reggion Bennett (1,391 yds, 18 TDs in 2019) did return as the featured back.