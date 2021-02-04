 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Shaniya Jackson's late basket sets stage for Darlington girls' win over Wilson
0 comments
Girls' Prep Basketball

Shaniya Jackson's late basket sets stage for Darlington girls' win over Wilson

{{featured_button_text}}
Darlington vs Wilson girls bsketball

Tameca Montgomery (1) gets a shot past the block attempt of Moni Rogers (5) during the Darlington Falcons vs. The Wilson Tigers girls basketball game on February 4, 2021 in Darlington, South Carolina

 DAVID YEAZELL Photos/SPECIAL TO THE MORNING NEWS

DARLINGTON, S.C. – Shaniya Jackson’s layup with 40 seconds left broke a tie at 55 and gave Darlington what eventually became a 58-56 win over Wilson on Thursday night.

It was the Falcon girls’ first win against Wilson in years.

With the game tied at 55, Jackson took a pass from teammate Jamera Madison and took advantage of an Aryanna McPhail screen. Jackson drove into the paint, spun to the right before attempting a shot that went in.

After a Kayla Washington free throw brought the Tigers within one, Wilson then found itself in position to take the lead, but the Tigers’ Ariana Johnson was whistled for traveling. Jackson then made a free throw on the other end to account for the final score.

Darlington, which played its first regular-season game of the season Tuesday in a loss to North Myrtle Beach, fell behind 10-2 Thursday against Wilson. But once the Falcons’ 6-foot-2 Sommer Joseph established herself inside, the game’s momentum changed. Joseph, who finished with a game-high 27 points, 16 rebounds and three blocks, scored eight of her points in the second quarter to bring the Falcons within 22-19. With 4:34 left in the third, Darlington took its first lead, 28-27, on a steal and layup by Jackson. And, the game went back and forth from there.

After Jackson sank a 3-pointer from the right corner for a 33-30 Falcon lead, Kayla Washington’s 3-point attempt from the left perimeter banked in to tie it.

After trailing 39-38 going into the fourth quarter, Wilson started strong with baskets by Arryona Rogers and Johnson. But Darlington (1-1) kept pace and set up Jackson’s heroics near game’s end.

Washington led the Tigers (3-4) with 15 points, followed by Rogers with 14.

W;15;8;15;18--56

D;9;11;19;19--58

WILSON (56)

E. Johnson 7, Merritt 4, Arriyona Rogers 14, J. Washington 5, Makayla Jackson 1, Malayla Jackson 2, A. Johnson 8, Kayla Washington 15.

DARLINGTON (58)

Madison 6, McPhail 2, Shaniya Jackson 12, Johnson 1, Sommer Joseph 27, Benton 5, Jerry 5.

RECORDS: W 3-4, D 1-1.

STORY WILL BE UPDATED WITH QUOTES FRIDAY AFTERNOON

0 comments

Tags

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Prep Sports Writer

An eight-time APSE national award winner, Scott authored, "70 Years of Thrills and Chills, Drama and Dents at Darlington Raceway." Scott has received several SCPA awards, including 3 for 1st place since moving to Florence in 2015.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert