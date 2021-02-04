Shaniya Jackson's late basket sets stage for Darlington girls' win over Wilson

DARLINGTON, S.C. – Shaniya Jackson’s layup with 40 seconds left broke a tie at 55 and gave Darlington what eventually became a 58-56 win over Wilson on Thursday night.

It was the Falcon girls’ first win against Wilson in years.

With the game tied at 55, Jackson took a pass from teammate Jamera Madison and took advantage of an Aryanna McPhail screen. Jackson drove into the paint, spun to the right before attempting a shot that went in.

After a Kayla Washington free throw brought the Tigers within one, Wilson then found itself in position to take the lead, but the Tigers’ Ariana Johnson was whistled for traveling. Jackson then made a free throw on the other end to account for the final score.

Darlington, which played its first regular-season game of the season Tuesday in a loss to North Myrtle Beach, fell behind 10-2 Thursday against Wilson. But once the Falcons’ 6-foot-2 Sommer Joseph established herself inside, the game’s momentum changed. Joseph, who finished with a game-high 27 points, 16 rebounds and three blocks, scored eight of her points in the second quarter to bring the Falcons within 22-19. With 4:34 left in the third, Darlington took its first lead, 28-27, on a steal and layup by Jackson. And, the game went back and forth from there.