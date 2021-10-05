Simple mantra leads to huge Hartsville turnaround

HARTSVILLE, S.C. – Hartsville stumbled through the gate, quarantined from playing Week Zero and then losing to May River on three days practice.

At one point, the traditional power Red Foxes were 0-3.

“I wouldn’t say we were down and out, but a lot of people thought we were down and out,” Hartsville coach Jeff Calabrese said. “Our kids had to look at themselves in the mirror and ask, ‘What kind of football team do we want to be?’ And when the story of the 2021 football season is written, what do you want somebody to say about you?”

After Hartsville lost 43-37 to Camden, then 48-47 to Gilbert, one mantra from the Red Fox coaching staff grew larger: “Get Better Every Day.”

“Do what it takes to be a better young man; we’re constantly focused on that task,” said Calabrese, who coached Hartsville to a state title in 2012. “We’re not going to belittle players for not having success on Friday; we love them. And, we’re going to challenge them and challenge them every day to be the best they can be. Our coaches also had to grow, so it was not just the players who had to be better. Coaches have to put our players in a place to be successful so they can have success on a Friday night.”