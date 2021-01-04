Singleton: It's possible SCHSL executive committee could meet in future to push state basketball tourney back

And as for FSD4 (Timmonsville), the Whirlwind girls’ and boys’ basketball teams are back to practicing and plan to play Tuesday at Lake View. And on Sunday, the Horry County School District, with three teams in the same region as F1S’ high schools (Wilson, South Florence, West Florence), halted their teams’ sports until Jan. 19.

And who knows if these temporary halts on sports will be extended yet again?

Singleton was asked if he was surprised at the number of school districts shutting down sports for a while.

“I’ve always said that was a local decision, so I would support anything that the school districts had in place as to their numbers and what their decisions were on whether to play or not,” Singleton said. “I don’t have a local view of what’s going on. I’ve got a state view. But they’ve got an advantage on me because they’ve got the state view that I’ve shared, AND the view on what’s unique to their area, and community. So I don’t know if ‘surprised’ is the answer or a word I would use. But I support what their decisions are.”

After that, Singleton talked more about the possibility of the executive committee making changes.