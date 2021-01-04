Singleton: It's possible SCHSL executive committee could meet in future to push state basketball tourney back

FLORENCE, S.C. – South Carolina High School League commissioner Jerome Singleton said if its state basketball tournament needs to be pushed back because of pandemic-related challenges, it’s possible for its executive committee to meet and do just that.
“It would require an action by the executive committee for it TO happen,” Singleton said. “I’m going to be very careful not to speak for that group. That’s a group of 20 people. They make those decisions. So when they say, ‘Push it back,’ you have to consider what all is involved with that: What dates are they referring to in pushing it back, and what would be the implications of pushing it back? How does it affect other things?”
Several local school districts might benefit from that if the state tournament is indeed pushed back from its starting dates of Feb. 15 (girls) and Feb. 16 (boys).
The Florence One Schools district has halted its winter sports (practices and games) until further notice. The Darlington County School District has halted its sports through at least next Monday. FSD2 (Hannah-Pamplico) had conducted a regular winter sports schedule until it halted games and practices only this week. FSD2 hopes to resume normal athletic activities next Monday.
As for FSD3 (Lake City), it won’t play games until Jan.22 at the earliest, and that district is monitoring when it’s ideal to return to practice. As for FSD5 (Johnsonville), the Flashes hope to resume practice Jan. 12 and games Jan. 19.
And as for FSD4 (Timmonsville), the Whirlwind girls’ and boys’ basketball teams are back to practicing and plan to play Tuesday at Lake View. And on Sunday, the Horry County School District, with three teams in the same region as F1S’ high schools (Wilson, South Florence, West Florence), halted their teams’ sports until Jan. 19.
And who knows if these temporary halts on sports will be extended yet again?
Singleton was asked if he was surprised at the number of school districts shutting down sports for a while.
“I’ve always said that was a local decision, so I would support anything that the school districts had in place as to their numbers and what their decisions were on whether to play or not,” Singleton said. “I don’t have a local view of what’s going on. I’ve got a state view. But they’ve got an advantage on me because they’ve got the state view that I’ve shared, AND the view on what’s unique to their area, and community. So I don’t know if ‘surprised’ is the answer or a word I would use. But I support what their decisions are.”
After that, Singleton talked more about the possibility of the executive committee making changes.
“We’ve always said that whatever we can do to give kids the most opportunities to get a chance, we want to try and accommodate that,” Singleton said. “But to try and make a decision early, before you know what the challenges are, or when the challenges will end, I think people like to understand the direction they’re going in. They like to know what’s what right now. And if you have to change it, then you change it.”
Singleton continued.
“But say we’re going to change it and not know what the future holds? It’s tough,” Singleton said. “If you’ve got something you know you can operate under, then a change occurs, then we make that change, then I can adjust better. But if we make a change before we need to make a change, then we change again, that appears to me a bit more challenging.
“But as we did with our fall sports, we moved as we needed to move,” he added. “I think we need to consider the same thing with our winter sports. This is something nobody has experienced before. Nobody has an answer. Nobody knows the answer. But nobody knows the answer. So it’s going to be fluid, and I think our member schools do a great job of adjusting as we made adjustments.”
After being asked, in light of all this, if there would be a minimum-games requirement for a team to qualify for the state tourney, Singleton said regions themselves are responsible for determining their representatives.
“We’ve only got four rounds (instead of five) in the state tournaments, so we’ve reduced it already,” Singleton said. “It was 32 teams, now it’s 16. So, the regions dictate who their representatives are. That’s a local-region decision on how you reach state.”
Would there be a drop-dead date to have the state basketball finals?