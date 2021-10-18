Six from Pee Dee in Touchstone Energy Cooperatives Bowl

FLORENCE, S.C. – Six Pee Dee players will represent the South team in this year’s Touchstone Energy Cooperatives Bowl on Dec. 11 at Myrtle Beach’s Doug Shaw Memorial Stadium.

West Florence tight end Avion McBride is on the team, as well as Lake City defensive lineman Ja’Maurion Franklin. The other four honorees from this area are Dillon running back Nemo Squire, Lee Central defensive back Kwantre Harry, C.E. Murray defensive back Tyree Prunes and Chesterfield receiver Kevin Diggs.

West Florence coach Jody Jenerette thinks after McBride switched from receiver, he would become an even bigger playmaker.

“I’m so proud of him,” Jenerette said. “The first time he ever got into a three-point stance was May 3. So, he is a D1 football commit (Georgia State) and made the only all-star game in South Carolina this year.”

For the second consecutive year, because of the pandemic, the Shrine Bowl of the Carolinas, between the elite players from North Carolina against those from South Carolina, was canceled. An honorary Shrine Bowl roster, however, is still being put together.