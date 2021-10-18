Six from Pee Dee in Touchstone Energy Cooperatives Bowl

FLORENCE, S.C. – Six Pee Dee players will represent the South team in this year’s Touchstone Energy Cooperatives Bowl on Dec. 11 at Myrtle Beach’s Doug Shaw Memorial Stadium.
West Florence tight end Avion McBride is on the team, as well as Lake City defensive lineman Ja’Maurion Franklin. The other four honorees from this area are Dillon running back Nemo Squire, Lee Central defensive back Kwantre Harry, C.E. Murray defensive back Tyree Prunes and Chesterfield receiver Kevin Diggs.
West Florence coach Jody Jenerette thinks after McBride switched from receiver, he would become an even bigger playmaker.
“I’m so proud of him,” Jenerette said. “The first time he ever got into a three-point stance was May 3. So, he is a D1 football commit (Georgia State) and made the only all-star game in South Carolina this year.”
For the second consecutive year, because of the pandemic, the Shrine Bowl of the Carolinas, between the elite players from North Carolina against those from South Carolina, was canceled. An honorary Shrine Bowl roster, however, is still being put together.
“I think being able to play in this all-star game here in South Carolina, it’s a testament to how hard he’s worked and what he’s willing to do to be successful,” Jenerette said. “I’m just really happy for that kid.”
Then, Jenerette talked about McBride the person.
“He has a 5.0 GPA and wants to be a brain surgeon,” Jenerette said. “He actually followed doctors at McLeod around the past two summers and did an internship with those guys. I told those guys at North-South there’s nobody else you’d want to spend a week with than Avion McBride.”
Lake City coach Ronnie Baker is just as proud of Franklin, an East Carolina commit.
“He has worked very hard to put himself in this position,” Baker said. “He worked hard in the weight room and worked hard on his skills in the offseason. This is the fruit of his labor.”
Baker then talked about what makes Franklin a good player.
“He has a good combination of size (6-foot-5, 230 pounds) and athleticism,” Baker said. “We’re able to play him at defensive end and outside linebacker. He actually started his career as a safety.”