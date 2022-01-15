Six inducted into Chick-fil-A Florence Athletic Hall of Fame

FLORENCE, S.C. – What’s in a speech? To the six inductees for this year’s Chick-fil-A Florence Athletic Hall of Fame, it involved more than writing words that was soon to be spoken.
It was a reflection of grand times in their lives. It was a time to give thanks to those who supported them through the wins, as well as the losses.
It was certainly emotional.
“Mainly, it was just touching on family and how family supported me, and how coaches supported me,” said Jennifer Eaddy Willingham, a former basketball and volleyball star at Florence Christian. “I had the same coach (Ginger Sweat), who coached me in all three sports. She was supposed to be here, but she couldn’t make it because of the snowstorms; she’s in Virginia. My speech was about that and family. That’s what got me through all of it, so that’s who I thought of the most.”
Brooke Flowers Elliott, who won three state softball championships as a South Florence softball player, and two more as a Bruins assistant under Bobby Jones, had no problem writing the speech.
Giving it, in her opinion, was a different matter.
“I’m more nervous about actually getting up and doing the speech than writing it,” said Elliott, also a member of the National Softball Association Hall of Fame. “The writing was easier because I knew who to thank and everyone that helped me through the whole process. But it’s the actual speech in front of a crowd that is a little more nerve-racking for me.
“Writing the speech was very reminiscent because they asked for more pictures,” she added. “So, I actually had to go through newspaper articles from the Morning News and stuff. That’s where most of the pictures came from, so I had to research articles I played in for basketball and softball. I remembered the good times I had with former teammates and coaches at South Florence, and my family. It was great memories to think back on.”
Former West Florence and Clemson golf star, Stephen Behr Jr., while driving to Florence from his current residence in Atlanta, also found writing his speech fulfilling.
“It’s a really cool thing to reflect back and think of all the memories and experiences I’ve had through the games of golf and tennis that have allowed me to be where I am today, to get me in the hall of fame,” said Behr, also the first Clemson golfer to win the Byron Nelson Award. “It’s been fun thinking about all the childhood memories I’ve had and all the people that helped me and supported me and helped me become a better person and better golfer. It’s a lot of self-reflection.”
Lake City graduate Jimmy Weatherford, who won six region titles and reached two lower-state finals as South Florence’s baseball coach and won a state championship as Chesterfield’s coach, talked about what writing his acceptance speech was like for him.
“It’s a billion things, mainly thinking back on my time when I started baseball, when I was so small and how I got started in it, and just my career through playing as a youth, staying involved with it and being lucky enough to go into coaching,” said Weatherford, who was 221-64 at South, and 290-135 at Chesterfield. “My next biggest thing was getting a break to do that. I was a coach from a small town, kind of unproven, and (former SF athletic director) Mike Watts, and (former SF principal) Curt Boswell kind of took a chance on a young guy. They hopefully saw something they liked and gave me the opportunity.
“And the other biggest thing was thanking all the people who helped me along the way: The assistant coaches, the players and the parents,” he added. “They were all involved with what we did and what we wanted to do. One person doesn’t really do it. It’s a combination of the administration, the parents and players, and everybody who buys into what you need to do, and the direction you want to go in.”
Franky Joe McCullum, who not only starred in football and basketball at South Florence, but also played on a football scholarship for the University of South Carolina, also looks back.
“It’s about the memories of what happened and what got me to this point, pretty much,” McCullum said. “I definitely miss it. Sometimes, I wish I could go back over and over and repeat some of the great plays and great games. You definitely think about that.”
And although Hall of Fame "Golden Era" inductee, Marion Galloway, died in 2018, his grandson, Billy Smith delivered Galloway’s acceptance speech.
“Every single day, he would talk with me about when he competed,” Smith said. “I got introduced to boxing because of my grandfather, as early as I can remember. And I’m 46. I can remember going to my grandfather’s house to watch fights on pay per view and all that. And I remember especially watching Buster Douglas knock out Mike Tyson (in 1990) at his house, and my grandfather snickered under his breath. He wasn’t a big Tyson fan.
“He would talk about all the fighters back in the day,” Smith added. “So, he was the one who taught me a couple of things about the sport. He loved boxing; that was his whole world. He loved Clemson football and boxing.”
American Legion teams, Florence Post 1 (senior) and West Florence (junior) were also recognized Saturday for winning state championships.
And, Larry Rizzo was awarded a Hall of Fame citation for his contributions to Florence through the game of tennis. Also, memories of the late Ronald Wayne Anderson Sr. and A. James "Jimmy" Johnston III were honored for their contributions as members of the Florence Hall of Fame board.