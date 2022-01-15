 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Six inducted into Chick-fil-A Florence Athletic Hall of Fame
Chick-fil-A Florence Athletic Hall of Fame

Six inducted into Chick-fil-A Florence Athletic Hall of Fame

IMG958484.jpg

This year's inductees into the Chick-fil-A Florence Athletic Hall of Fame. Pictured, from left, are Brooke Flowers Elliott, Stephen Behr Jr., Franky Joe McCullum, Jennifer Eaddy Willingham, the late Marion Galloway (represented by grandson Billy Smith) and Jimmy Weatherford.

 ALEX BERGFELD/Special to the Morning News

FLORENCE, S.C. – What’s in a speech? To the six inductees for this year’s Chick-fil-A Florence Athletic Hall of Fame, it involved more than writing words that was soon to be spoken.

It was a reflection of grand times in their lives. It was a time to give thanks to those who supported them through the wins, as well as the losses.

It was certainly emotional.

“Mainly, it was just touching on family and how family supported me, and how coaches supported me,” said Jennifer Eaddy Willingham, a former basketball and volleyball star at Florence Christian. “I had the same coach (Ginger Sweat), who coached me in all three sports. She was supposed to be here, but she couldn’t make it because of the snowstorms; she’s in Virginia. My speech was about that and family. That’s what got me through all of it, so that’s who I thought of the most.”

Brooke Flowers Elliott, who won three state softball championships as a South Florence softball player, and two more as a Bruins assistant under Bobby Jones, had no problem writing the speech.

Giving it, in her opinion, was a different matter.

“I’m more nervous about actually getting up and doing the speech than writing it,” said Elliott, also a member of the National Softball Association Hall of Fame. “The writing was easier because I knew who to thank and everyone that helped me through the whole process. But it’s the actual speech in front of a crowd that is a little more nerve-racking for me.

“Writing the speech was very reminiscent because they asked for more pictures,” she added. “So, I actually had to go through newspaper articles from the Morning News and stuff. That’s where most of the pictures came from, so I had to research articles I played in for basketball and softball. I remembered the good times I had with former teammates and coaches at South Florence, and my family. It was great memories to think back on.”

Former West Florence and Clemson golf star, Stephen Behr Jr., while driving to Florence from his current residence in Atlanta, also found writing his speech fulfilling.

“It’s a really cool thing to reflect back and think of all the memories and experiences I’ve had through the games of golf and tennis that have allowed me to be where I am today, to get me in the hall of fame,” said Behr, also the first Clemson golfer to win the Byron Nelson Award. “It’s been fun thinking about all the childhood memories I’ve had and all the people that helped me and supported me and helped me become a better person and better golfer. It’s a lot of self-reflection.”

Lake City graduate Jimmy Weatherford, who won six region titles and reached two lower-state finals as South Florence’s baseball coach and won a state championship as Chesterfield’s coach, talked about what writing his acceptance speech was like for him.

“It’s a billion things, mainly thinking back on my time when I started baseball, when I was so small and how I got started in it, and just my career through playing as a youth, staying involved with it and being lucky enough to go into coaching,” said Weatherford, who was 221-64 at South, and 290-135 at Chesterfield. “My next biggest thing was getting a break to do that. I was a coach from a small town, kind of unproven, and (former SF athletic director) Mike Watts, and (former SF principal) Curt Boswell kind of took a chance on a young guy. They hopefully saw something they liked and gave me the opportunity.

“And the other biggest thing was thanking all the people who helped me along the way: The assistant coaches, the players and the parents,” he added. “They were all involved with what we did and what we wanted to do. One person doesn’t really do it. It’s a combination of the administration, the parents and players, and everybody who buys into what you need to do, and the direction you want to go in.”

Franky Joe McCullum, who not only starred in football and basketball at South Florence, but also played on a football scholarship for the University of South Carolina, also looks back.

“It’s about the memories of what happened and what got me to this point, pretty much,” McCullum said. “I definitely miss it. Sometimes, I wish I could go back over and over and repeat some of the great plays and great games. You definitely think about that.”

And although Hall of Fame "Golden Era" inductee, Marion Galloway, died in 2018, his grandson, Billy Smith delivered Galloway’s acceptance speech.

“Every single day, he would talk with me about when he competed,” Smith said. “I got introduced to boxing because of my grandfather, as early as I can remember. And I’m 46. I can remember going to my grandfather’s house to watch fights on pay per view and all that. And I remember especially watching Buster Douglas knock out Mike Tyson (in 1990) at his house, and my grandfather snickered under his breath. He wasn’t a big Tyson fan.

“He would talk about all the fighters back in the day,” Smith added. “So, he was the one who taught me a couple of things about the sport. He loved boxing; that was his whole world. He loved Clemson football and boxing.”

American Legion teams, Florence Post 1 (senior) and West Florence (junior) were also recognized Saturday for winning state championships.

And, Larry Rizzo was awarded a Hall of Fame citation for his contributions to Florence through the game of tennis. Also, memories of the late Ronald Wayne Anderson Sr. and A. James "Jimmy" Johnston III were honored for their contributions as members of the Florence Hall of Fame board.

Chick-fil-A Florence Athletic Hall of Fame Capsules

STEPHEN CRAIG BEHR, JR.

West Florence High School- 2011

Clemson University- 2015

West Florence High School

Tennis

- 7th grade played #4 singles for Varsity team that made it to State Championship finals.

- (after taking 4 year break from tennis) 12th grade played #1 singles and doubles; only lost 1 match all year; led team to 10th straight region title while playing golf during the same season.

Golf

- 8th grade: full time starter in the top 4.

- 9th grade finished 4th in class 4A State Championship

- 11th grade won the class 4A State Championships by 6 strokes

- 12th grade: Team captain, Region title (was medalist in every region match)

- Finished 2nd in class 4A State Championship.

- Named FSD1 Athlete of the Year (12th grade year)

- Graduated with a 5.0 GPA / 3rd in class of 366 students.

 Clemson

- Earned MVP honors on golf team for lowest stroke average as Freshman & Sophomore, and Senior. (First to do so since PGA tour player Kyle Stanley)

- Redshirt Junior year earned 1st team Academic All American

- Redshirt Senior year: team captain; led team to first ACC Championship in 12 years.

- Named 3rd team PING All American by Golf Coaches Assoc. of America.

- Byron Nelson Award Winner

- ACC Scholar athlete of the Year; NCAA Elite 90 award winner; Clemson’s Solid Orange Male Athlete of the Year.

- Finished the year as the #1 ranked player in the ACC Conference. (#22 in nation)

Post-Clemson

- 2017: Competed at the British Amateur Championship at Royal St. Georges Golf Club. (Sandwich, England)

- 2018: Medalist at the 2018 US Mid-Amateur Championship (lost in rd. of 16) & competed at the 2018 US Amateur Championship at Pebble Beach Golf Links.

- 2020: Named Mid-Amateur Player of the Year (globally) by AmateurGolf.com

-  2021: Reached the Rd. of 16 again at the 2021 US Mid-Amateur; losing to eventual champion Stewart Hagestad in 23 holes.

JENNIFER EADDY WILLINGHAM

Florence Christian School- 1994

Bluefield College- 1998

3 Sport Athlete @ Florence Christian School (Basketball/Volleyball/ Softball)

Basketball

-Held the following records upon graduating:

Career points (1334), points in a season (410), career rebounds (947), career blocks

(304), Blocks in a game (14), blocked shots in a season (92), field goal % in a season (49%).

-Conference tournament MVP Senior year.

-FCS MVP Senior year.

-SCISA All-Stars (3 years)

-Top 25 basketball juniors by Premier Performers.

-15-under AAU Basketball state champions.

-AAU 15 & under National Team that played in Amarillo, Texas.

-1991 runner-up SCAC State Basketball Championship (20-1 record)

-Led FCS basketball team in scoring average, rebounds, and blocks her junior/senior year

Volleyball      

-Led FCS volleyball team in kills and blocks her junior/senior year

-Voted Best Offensive Player in volleyball junior/senior year

-SCISA All-Stars (2 years)

-1993 All-State Volleyball Team (by The State Newspaper)

- SCISA AAA State Champions in volleyball junior/senior year

Received basketball scholarship to Liberty University (Division I)

-Played 2 yrs. @ Liberty before transferring to Bluefield College (NAIA)

-Averaged 14.7 points per game senior year/led nation in blocked shots

junior/senior year

-selected to the TVAC All-Conference team senior year

Professional

-Assistant Basketball coach @ Norwich Univ. in Vermont (2 seasons)

-Coached 2 yrs. @ Charleston Collegiate School (Basketball/Volleyball)

- Officiated SCISA Volleyball for one season

-Coached B-Team Volleyball & Basketball for one year at @ King’s Academy.

MARION GALLOWAY

- Graduated in 1952 from McClenaghan High School.

- Director of the Pee Dee Area Golden Gloves Boxing Tournament from 1957-1964.

- Coach of Florence Boxing Team from 1957-1965; Assistant Coach in 1955-1956.

- Served on National Amateur Athletic Commission Boxing Committee in 1961-1962.

- Initiated formation of the Florence Athletic Club and was elected its Charter President.

- Inducted into the Carolina’s Boxing Hall of Fame in June 5, 2009.

BROOKE FLOWERS ELLIOTT

South Florence High School- 2000

College of Charleston- 2004

South Florence

Ears Wilson Senior Athlete Award- 2000

South Florence Softball (1995-2000)

6 yr. starter

3 yr. State Champs (’95,’97, ’99)

5 yr. region champs

4 yr. All-Region / Co MVP ’99 / Team MVP 2000

All-State ’99, 2000

Region Player of the Year- 2000

2 yr. North/South All-Star Selection

2nd team All-American

South Florence Basketball (1997-2000)

4 yr. starter

Region Champs (’97, ’99)

Tournament Champs (’98, ’99)

Rookie of the Year- ‘97

3 yr. All-Region / 2 yr. All-State

Team Co-MVP (’99, 2000)

2000 North/South All-Star selection

College of Charleston

4 yr. 1st. team All-Conference (Southern Conference)

4 yr. Team MVP

Other

South Florence Assistant Coach (2006-present)

-  State Champions (2006, 2007)

- 14 region championships

- 3 Lower State Championships

Summer Ball

- Inducted into National Softball Association Hall of Fame- 2007

- 12 State Championships between playing and coaching

- 6 top 5 finishes in the World Series

- 2 time World Series Championships

FRANKY  JOE MCCULLUM

South Florence High School- 1998

University of South Carolina-2002

South Florence High School

4 yr. Varsity Basketball

- 4yr. All-State

- 3 yr. All-Region

- 3 yr. MVP

- Sr. Year North/South All-Star

4 yr. Varsity Football

- 4yr. All-State

- 2 yr. All-Region

- 2 yr. MVP

- Senior Year North/South All-Star

#3 Rated LB on East Coast

Selected to the North/South All-Star game in basketball & football.

Full scholarship to play football @ University of South Carolina.

Redshirt freshman yr; injured sophomore yr.

Outback Bowl:  Junior yr. 2000 and Senior yr. 2001

South Carolina State

Graduate Student/Athlete: All-Conference in Football

JAMES “JIMMY” D. WEATHERFORD 

Lake City High School- 1977

University of South Carolina- 1981

Baseball coach @ South Florence (1988-1998)

Overall record @ SF:  221-64  (5AAAA: 122-18)

Region Champs- 6 yrs.

Lower State Finals: 1991, 1996

Top 10 State Rankings: 1989-1998

40-18 record in playoffs

USA Today national rankings: 1994, 1996 (Reaching as high as 7th nationally)

Competed in 5 International Paper Classics (Winners in ’94, ’96).

Won 21 consecutive games in 1996

Three teams won 27 games in a season

24 players signed college scholarships

5 players drafted to MLB

6 time Region 5AAAA Coach of the Year

3 times SCBCA Coach of the Year

S.C. Coaches Association Baseball Coach of the Year: 1996

Elected to the S.C. Baseball Coaches Association Hall of Fame in 2020.

Lake City High School Hall of Fame- 2021

Chesterfield High School Baseball Coach (1985-1988)

(Baseball Coach and AD from 1998-2013)

Overall record: 290-135

Played in 7 straight Upper/Lower State Championship games.

Class A State Championship 2011

Class A State Runner-Up 2008 / 2009

16 players signed college scholarships

4 players drafted to MLB

AD @ Chesterfield High School (1998-2017)

During 18 years as AD, teams won 13 Class A state championships, 12 Class A state runner-up championships.

Class A  AD of the Year in 2010, 2012 (By SC Athletic Administrators Association)

                           

Prep Sports Writer

A nine-time APSE national award winner, Scott authored, "70 Years of Thrills and Chills, Drama and Dents at Darlington Raceway." Scott has received several SCPA awards, 8 for 1st place since moving to SC in 2010 from his home state of Georgia.

