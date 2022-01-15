Six inducted into Chick-fil-A Florence Athletic Hall of Fame

“It’s a billion things, mainly thinking back on my time when I started baseball, when I was so small and how I got started in it, and just my career through playing as a youth, staying involved with it and being lucky enough to go into coaching,” said Weatherford, who was 221-64 at South, and 290-135 at Chesterfield. “My next biggest thing was getting a break to do that. I was a coach from a small town, kind of unproven, and (former SF athletic director) Mike Watts, and (former SF principal) Curt Boswell kind of took a chance on a young guy. They hopefully saw something they liked and gave me the opportunity.

“And the other biggest thing was thanking all the people who helped me along the way: The assistant coaches, the players and the parents,” he added. “They were all involved with what we did and what we wanted to do. One person doesn’t really do it. It’s a combination of the administration, the parents and players, and everybody who buys into what you need to do, and the direction you want to go in.”

Franky Joe McCullum, who not only starred in football and basketball at South Florence, but also played on a football scholarship for the University of South Carolina, also looks back.