Six to be inducted into FSD3 Athletic Hall of Fame

Following graduation, Fulmore attended Francis Marion University on a full athletic scholarship. At FMU, she was the Peach Belt Player of the Year as a freshman. She won the 2019 Frankie Award for Female Athlete of the Year. Fulmore was honored as the Peach Belt Conference Player of the Week numerous times and named to the Peach Belt Conference All-Conference team in 2018 and 2019. She finished her impressive college basketball career with 1,867 career points, 663 rebounds, 198 steals, 194 assists and 102 blocks. She completed her Francis Marion career with a Biology degree.

Currently, Fulmore continues to make Lake City proud as she serves in the U.S. Air Force.

Jimmy Weatherford

Jimmy Weatherford graduated from Lake City High School in 1977 and the University of South Carolina in 1981. Over the following three decades, he went on to establish himself as one of the premiere baseball coaches in South Carolina high school history.

Over a 28-year career, Weatherford compiled 511 wins to only 196 losses. He is ranked in the top 10 for most all-time wins in South Carolina history. With stretches at South Florence and Chesterfield, Weatherford claimed 15 region championships, two Upper/Lower State championships, and won the 2011 state championship at Chesterfield.