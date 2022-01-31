 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Sixth-ranked South Florence girls beat Hartsville
Sixth-ranked South Florence girls beat Hartsville

New South Florence Logo sf

FLORENCE, S.C. -- Zayniah Snow and Albany Wilson scored 11 points each, followed by Jazmyne Lyde with 10 for sixth-ranked South Florence, which won 45-38 over Hartsville on Monday (although the scoreboard stated 45-39, both teams' scorekeepers had 45-38).

Tatiana Fisher led Hartsville with 10.

HARTSVILLE (38)

Dawson 7, Mitchell 5, Tatiana Fisher 10, Scott 4, Marton 8, Kind 4

SOUTH FLORENCE (45)

Zayniah Snow 11, Albany Wilson 11, Jazmyne Lyde 10, McLamore 5, Hudson 3, Reaves 1, Baker 4.

