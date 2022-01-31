Sixth-ranked South Florence girls beat Hartsville

FLORENCE, S.C. -- Zayniah Snow and Albany Wilson scored 11 points each, followed by Jazmyne Lyde with 10 for sixth-ranked South Florence, which won 45-38 over Hartsville on Monday (although the scoreboard stated 45-39, both teams' scorekeepers had 45-38).
Tatiana Fisher led Hartsville with 10.
H;9;9;5;15--38
SF8;7;16;16--45
HARTSVILLE (38)
Dawson 7, Mitchell 5, Tatiana Fisher 10, Scott 4, Marton 8, Kind 4
SOUTH FLORENCE (45)
Zayniah Snow 11, Albany Wilson 11, Jazmyne Lyde 10, McLamore 5, Hudson 3, Reaves 1, Baker 4.
