Sixth-ranked West Florence rallies past No. 4 Wilson

FLORENCE, S.C. -- Fourth-ranked Wilson was on the verge of pulling away, leading 54-41 with 4:53 left. But West Florence coach Kevin Robinson had stressed to his players they could come back -- no matter the deficit.

"There's no quit. You do not have a coach that's going to quit on you, so you're not going to quit on this game," Robinson said. "They kept listening to everything I said."

The sixth-ranked Knights kept playing, and kept coming back. So much so, they went on an 18-1 run, setting the tone for Wednesday's 62-58 home win. It avenged a 60-55 overtime loss to the Tigers earlier this season.

"I'm just so proud of the kids," said Robinson, whose team improved to 16-3 overall and 4-3 in Region 6-4A. "We could have easily folded and held our heads down. Our motto is heart, effort and intensity, and the guys responded. And thankfully, it went our way."