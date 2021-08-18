FLORENCE, S.C. – From the time South Florence High School opened in 1975, the Bruin football team knew no other home field than Memorial Stadium.

That will change this year, as the on-campus Bruin Stadium will turn on its Friday night lights for home games this season.

“It means a lot to our program,” South football coach Drew Marlowe said. “I think it’s going to be a great source of pride for our school. Just having a facility that nice to call our own is something that frankly no (public) school in Florence has had in a long time. We hope South Florence alumni will see it and come support us and take pride in it as well, because it’s for them, too.”

Bruin athletic director Cody Slaughter agrees.

“Being able to stand in the middle of the field and look at the crowed as the stadium starts to fill up, that will be an amazing point of view,” Slaughter said. “You don’t really get a good sense of that until you stand there and watch that happen.”

But that’s not all.

“The logistics of a home game will be so much easier,” Slaughter said. “You go straight from the school building straight to the stadium. One of the things coaches will have to do is figure out what they’re going to do with all that downtime, since they don’t have to load everything up and drive across town anymore for home games at Memorial. It’s all here on campus, and that’s something you can take pride in.”

And, of course, there’s that pride.

“I think it’ll be the heartbeat of our campus, especially on Friday nights,” Slaughter said. “There are so many things you can do there, from pep rallies to assemblies. It’s kind of the focal point of campus. I think it’ll change South Florence for the better and get that school spirit up and get more kids involved with not just the school but also the community.”

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.