Smith likes C.E. Murray's chances in Class A, lower-state football final

GREELEYVILLE, S.C. – Brian Smith coached C.E. Murray to the 2015 SCHSL Class A, Division II championship game before losing to Lamar.

After venturing off to coach at Blythewood and then Scott’s Branch, Smith returned to the War Eagles in 2019. This year, he has his program one victory away from returning to a state final after last week’s 47-0 win at Whale Branch.

“This time, it’s extra special,” said Smith, a former football star at The Citadel and 2015 Morning News Football Coach of the Year. “The last time we were in the final, we were in what people referred to as ‘Little A.' We’d always have to hear from people that if we were in ‘Big A,’ we couldn’t do this. Well, here we are in Big A, and we’re on the brink of reaching another final. Nobody really gave us a chance, so this is special to accomplish what we’ve accomplished.”

Bamberg-Ehrhardt stands in the way, and will host Friday’s game.

“The mood of our team right now is resilient, tough,” said Smith, whose team is 7-2. “We’re very talented, as well, make no mistake about that. But they’re ready to see what Bamberg has and are ready to give it their best shot.”