Sophomore Tyler McManus leads Lamar's newfound air attack

LAMAR, S.C. — Lamar’s offense has taken off, both literally and figuratively.
In a shift from what most Silver Fox fans are used to, their favorite team focusing on the run, sophomore quarterback Tyler McManus has made defenses respect the pass.
Even fear it.
And the result is a multi-threat team playing in tonight’s 7:30 Class A, upper-state final at Southside Christian.
During the Silver Foxes’ 52-28 win Friday against Wagener-Salley, McManus passed for 212 yards and three touchdowns. Two of those scoring passes were of 36 and 60 yards to Derrick Higgins, and one for 51 to T.J. Dolford.
In the SCHSL’s smallest classification, McManus has proven to have one of the state’s biggest arms.
“It’s amazing what he’s been able to do as a 10th-grader,” second-year Lamar coach Chad Wilkes said. “Coming off last season, we really felt like, with his ability to throw the football and the skill athletes we had coming back, we could be a wide-open offense. We could throw the ball around the field, which we weren’t able to do last year.”
A star pitcher on the Silver Foxes’ baseball team, McManus started playing around with a football from the time he could walk. However, he began as a middle linebacker, which even then accustomed him to calling plays for the others around him.
In middle school, as his team searched for a new quarterback, coaches had heard of McManus’ baseball prowess and asked him to throw the football around with some teammates.
McManus has been a quarterback ever since.
After starting one game last year, the region championship against rival McBee because regular starter Cam Galloway had been sick most of that week, Wilkes hoped an offseason full of workouts and 7-on-7 scrimmages would enhance McManus’ game even more.
But the pandemic nixed that.
Left to boredom, McManus did have the playbook. With plenty of time on his hands, he developed a strong knowledge of it.
“I even read it twice,” McManus said with a laugh.
But nothing replaces game-like situations. Therefore, it took a while this season before Lamar’s offense got in sync.
“Still, we’re only 2 ½ months into really playing and practicing,” Wilkes said. “But Tyler has come a long way this season. I wish we would have had more time with him before the season so we could have been doing this all year. But he’s a good kid, a tough kid who can really throw the ball.”
That’s an understatement.
“It takes a strong arm to succeed at my positions in baseball and football,” said McManus, whose father, Tony, played on the offensive line at Lamar. “But I’ve got a lot of trust in my teammates, too. If you can’t trust your receivers, it’s hard to throw the football. If you don’t trust your offensive line, it’s also hard to throw the football. But I trust them, so they’ve also been a big reason for our success on offense.”
Now, Lamar’s confidence is at an all-season high.
“Ever since it was right before the playoffs, everything has fallen into place,” McManus said.
