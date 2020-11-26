Sophomore Tyler McManus leads Lamar's newfound air attack

In middle school, as his team searched for a new quarterback, coaches had heard of McManus’ baseball prowess and asked him to throw the football around with some teammates.

McManus has been a quarterback ever since.

After starting one game last year, the region championship against rival McBee because regular starter Cam Galloway had been sick most of that week, Wilkes hoped an offseason full of workouts and 7-on-7 scrimmages would enhance McManus’ game even more.

But the pandemic nixed that.

Left to boredom, McManus did have the playbook. With plenty of time on his hands, he developed a strong knowledge of it.

“I even read it twice,” McManus said with a laugh.

But nothing replaces game-like situations. Therefore, it took a while this season before Lamar’s offense got in sync.

“Still, we’re only 2 ½ months into really playing and practicing,” Wilkes said. “But Tyler has come a long way this season. I wish we would have had more time with him before the season so we could have been doing this all year. But he’s a good kid, a tough kid who can really throw the ball.”

That’s an understatement.