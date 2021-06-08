South Carolina makes scholarship offer to West Florence freshman Kelvin Hunter

“The tempo at varsity is way faster, and you can’t get caught slacking,” Hunter said. “If you do slack, they’ll try to make a play on you. And, the contact during those varsity games is way more intense.”

Beamer’s scholarship offer is the sign of things to come for Hunter.

“It puts a chip on my shoulder to make sure I keep working hard and don’t slack off,” Hunter said. “People, though, are going to start coming for me on the field. I’ve just got to make sure when they start coming, that I’m ready and prepared.”

West’s standout defensive back from last season, Nyke Johnson, is already playing FBS football. He signed with Virginia Tech and enrolled in January to participate in spring drills with the Hokies.

Johnson even had advice for Hunter, as Hunter's scholarship offers are now likely to increase in a hurry.

“He just said to enjoy the recruiting process,” said Hunter, who began playing football at 8. “He said not to take it head-on. Just talk it out and keep doing good and don’t go in a bad direction.”

