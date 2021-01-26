South Florence AD Slaughter happy, hopeful for return to winter sports

Q: How challenging has this all been to play/keep playing?

A: It's a completely different year and a completely different feel to the coaching/AD role. This year is not so much managing athletics as it is managing the pandemic and trying to reduce the spread while still providing a vital service to our student-athletes and student body.

Q: What’s been the biggest challenge for you?

A: Schedules. Schedules have changed so quickly and so often that it is hard to keep up at times. There are so many moving parts in athletics, and a single cancellation can affect three or four different areas of our daily routines. We (coaches and I) work hard to schedule games prior to the start of the season so that our student-athletes get to showcase their talents and hard work. It's disappointing when they do not get to play a large portion of that schedule, but I think everyone understands why and appreciates the focus on protecting them.

Q: Do off-campus gatherings by kids concern you in spreading COVID and it stopping games/practices? What do you to do stop that or control that?

A: We know that off-campus gatherings happen/take place. We now know more about how this virus spreads and how rapidly it can spread. We can only control what happens and what guidelines/protocols are followed while the student-athletes are in our care. We obviously hope that our student-athletes are exercising caution when they are away from us so that our seasons can continue, but there's not much we can do to stop them.

