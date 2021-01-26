South Florence AD Slaughter happy, hopeful for return to winter sports

FLORENCE, S.C. − Florence One Schools are finally set to get back to playing winter sports.
Practices for South Florence, West Florence and Wilson High Schools began again Monday with an eye returning to game action beginning Feb. 1 − hopefully just in time to get in enough of a warmup before the Region 6-4A tournaments tip off.
Bruins athletic director Cody Slaughter participated in a question-and-answer session with the Morning News and was sent written questions, as was done for Hannah-Pamplico and Johnsonville. Slaughter talked about his winter athletic programs returning to action.
Q: How happy are you to be playing again?
A: I am happy for our student-athletes. Athletics is an important part of the high school experience. Also, athletics is important both socially and psychologically for our student-athletes. The fact that we can return to play shows our dedication to the well-being of our student-athletes and our confidence that the COVID protocols we have in place are effective in protecting our student-athletes and others associated with our athletic programs.
Q: What instances have there been in which practices/games been halted?
A: There have been many. Basketball season (games) started at the beginning of December, and our boys have currently played only five games and girls have played only two games. Mostly, the lack of games is due to district (ours and others) shutdowns and quarantines due to contact tracing within our region.
Q: What were the requirements for practice to resume and games to resume?
A: Return to in-person instruction. While we were virtual, we were not active in terms of athletics.
Q: When did practices and games resume?
A: Practices resumed on Jan. 25. Games will resume for girls' basketball on Feb. 1 and for boys' basketball on Feb. 2.
Q: How did you make this possible to play?
A: We still don't know that we will play on the dates that we have games scheduled. Everything is very fluid right now, and we have learned not to guarantee anything or assume that a game will occur that is currently on the schedule. We are taking it day-by-day and following COVID protocols so that we can do our part to ensure the games are played as scheduled. ... We believe that our opponents are being cautious and following protocols as well, but again everything is very fluid, and we are just happy to have the opportunity to play the games.
Q: What will it take to keep playing and practicing?
A: Everyone (student-athletes, coaches, managers, etc.) has to follow COVID protocols throughout the week. When we have games, fans have to be sure to keep their distance from the student-athletes and stay in approved areas of our facilities. We currently only have seating available in the upper bleachers in our gymnasium.
Q: How challenging has this all been to play/keep playing?
A: It's a completely different year and a completely different feel to the coaching/AD role. This year is not so much managing athletics as it is managing the pandemic and trying to reduce the spread while still providing a vital service to our student-athletes and student body.
Q: What’s been the biggest challenge for you?
A: Schedules. Schedules have changed so quickly and so often that it is hard to keep up at times. There are so many moving parts in athletics, and a single cancellation can affect three or four different areas of our daily routines. We (coaches and I) work hard to schedule games prior to the start of the season so that our student-athletes get to showcase their talents and hard work. It's disappointing when they do not get to play a large portion of that schedule, but I think everyone understands why and appreciates the focus on protecting them.
Q: Do off-campus gatherings by kids concern you in spreading COVID and it stopping games/practices? What do you to do stop that or control that?
A: We know that off-campus gatherings happen/take place. We now know more about how this virus spreads and how rapidly it can spread. We can only control what happens and what guidelines/protocols are followed while the student-athletes are in our care. We obviously hope that our student-athletes are exercising caution when they are away from us so that our seasons can continue, but there's not much we can do to stop them.