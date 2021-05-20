South Florence aims to keep momentum in district final

After South took a 3-0 lead in the first, Midland Valley loaded the bases in the top of the second with no outs and scored one run. Bruin first baseman Delaney Timmons accounted for two of the outs, on in which she made a nifty catch on a low line drive. Then, Catoe fielded a grounder at third and stepped on the bag to end the inning.

In the fourth, Midland Valley put runners at second and third with one out. After catching a fly ball, Bruin center fielder Larissa Siders kept the runner at third with a solid throw home. Then, pitcher Payton Perry induced a flyout to right to end the threat.

“It’s hard to coach in those situations, I’m just telling you,” Jones said, laughing. “But we got out of it, somehow. So, everything worked out tonight.”

Leading 5-1 going into the bottom of the fourth, Catoe and Arceneaux hit two-run singles to stretch the Bruins’ lead to 9-1.

After Midland Valley tried to get back into the game with three runs, the Bruins (20-8) negated that with a five-run fifth. Before Arceneaux’s game-ending homer, Gracelyn Flowers hit an RBI double. That was followed by an RBI single by Catoe, and a sacrifice fly by Timmons.