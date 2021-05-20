South Florence aims to keep momentum in district final

FLORENCE, S.C. — When Makayla Arcenaux’s two-run homer blasted South Florence into Friday’s district final against Colleton County, Bruins coach Bobby Jones hopes that’s a sign of things to come.
“Hopefully, that gets us ready,” Jones said after a 14-4 win over Midland Valley in Wednesday’s Class 4A district elimination game. “It was a good game there Monday (which Colleton County won 5-3). “We made a couple of errors that gave them a couple of runs. Hopefully, if we play a good, clean game, it could go either way.”
Friday’s district final in this double-elimination bracket starts at 5:30 p.m., and the Bruins must win twice to keep their season alive and reach lower state.
On Wednesday, the Bruins completed their home season at 11-0. Arceneaux finished 2 for 3 with five RBI, and teammate Katie Catoe went 4 for 4 with five RBI of her own.
“I was wanting to get off to a good start. But then, I just reminded myself that whatever happens, happens,” Catoe said.
By taking pressure off herself, she applied it upon the Mustangs.
“She hit the ball, put it in play and made things happen,” Jones said. “She’s a good hitter; she was due. And, she came through tonight.”
On top of that, the Bruins made clutch defensive stands when they mattered most.
After South took a 3-0 lead in the first, Midland Valley loaded the bases in the top of the second with no outs and scored one run. Bruin first baseman Delaney Timmons accounted for two of the outs, on in which she made a nifty catch on a low line drive. Then, Catoe fielded a grounder at third and stepped on the bag to end the inning.
In the fourth, Midland Valley put runners at second and third with one out. After catching a fly ball, Bruin center fielder Larissa Siders kept the runner at third with a solid throw home. Then, pitcher Payton Perry induced a flyout to right to end the threat.
“It’s hard to coach in those situations, I’m just telling you,” Jones said, laughing. “But we got out of it, somehow. So, everything worked out tonight.”
Leading 5-1 going into the bottom of the fourth, Catoe and Arceneaux hit two-run singles to stretch the Bruins’ lead to 9-1.
After Midland Valley tried to get back into the game with three runs, the Bruins (20-8) negated that with a five-run fifth. Before Arceneaux’s game-ending homer, Gracelyn Flowers hit an RBI double. That was followed by an RBI single by Catoe, and a sacrifice fly by Timmons.
“We put the ball in play a lot; we hit it hard,” Jones said. “When you hit it hard and put it in play, good things happen.”