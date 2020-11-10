South Florence among football teams with extra regular-season game

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

“I think that the kids we have now have gone through a lot of growing pains this year,” Marlowe said. “But I think the kids we have now have bought into the process of preparing a certain way for every Friday night, no matter the opponent and no matter the situation.

“It’s another week for us to practice that process, and it gives us another week to continue to evaluate our program and see where we are heading into the offseason,” he added.

It remains to be seen what kind of offseason SCHSL football teams will have after their last games, considering the teams did not have spring practice, and they also went through very limited summer workouts before this one.

All teams can do at this point is hope for an offseason workout regimen, as well as a spring practice.

And, put all of their energy into winning this final game.

“We talked about that on Monday. It’s rare you get a chance to end the season with a win. Normally, the only ones that get to do that are the five class champions,” Marlowe said. “A win Thursday would be big for us and our kids. I’d love to see the seniors come out with a win. They’ve had it pretty rough this year.

“For our seniors to win, that would be something really special for them.”

