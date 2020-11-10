South Florence among football teams with extra regular-season game

FLORENCE − The South Carolina High School League’s version of a “plus-one” takes effect Thursday and Friday when teams that did not qualify for the postseason can play one more regular-season game.
Teams could play a maximum regular-season total of seven (pandemic-related circumstances forced some teams to play even less), compared to a normal, 10-game regular season. On Thursday, South Florence − which was able to play its full, seven-game season − plays its extra game at Lugoff-Elgin. Then on Friday, there are three games: Georgetown at Hannah-Pamplico, McBee at county rival Chesterfield, and Indian Land at Marlboro County.
At this point, there are two ways programs can look at this. First-year South Florence coach Drew Marlowe prefers to see the positive side.
“For us, it’s an opportunity to practice for another week,” Marlowe said. “We’ve got really young guys, and I don’t think there’s any way you can create a Friday night experience. So for them to get this extra game is extremely important. Although this isn’t the 10-game season teams normally get, when the SCHSL said teams could play that extra game, that was certainly something we wanted to do.”
South Florence is 1-6, but on Friday gave playoff-bound West Florence all it could handle as the Bruins rallied late but fell 24-20.
“I think that the kids we have now have gone through a lot of growing pains this year,” Marlowe said. “But I think the kids we have now have bought into the process of preparing a certain way for every Friday night, no matter the opponent and no matter the situation.
“It’s another week for us to practice that process, and it gives us another week to continue to evaluate our program and see where we are heading into the offseason,” he added.
It remains to be seen what kind of offseason SCHSL football teams will have after their last games, considering the teams did not have spring practice, and they also went through very limited summer workouts before this one.
All teams can do at this point is hope for an offseason workout regimen, as well as a spring practice.
And, put all of their energy into winning this final game.
“We talked about that on Monday. It’s rare you get a chance to end the season with a win. Normally, the only ones that get to do that are the five class champions,” Marlowe said. “A win Thursday would be big for us and our kids. I’d love to see the seniors come out with a win. They’ve had it pretty rough this year.
“For our seniors to win, that would be something really special for them.”
