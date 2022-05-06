South Florence athletic director Cody Slaughter becomes certified master athletic administrator

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. -- The National Interscholastic Athletic Administrators Association (NIAAA) is pleased to announce that Cody Slaughter, Athletic Director at South Florence High School, has been recognized by this association as a Certified Master Athletic Administrator.

To earn this distinction, Slaughter demonstrated exemplary knowledge, contributions and on-going professional development in the field of interscholastic athletic administration. The voluntary certification process included a thorough evaluation of the candidate's educational background, experience, NIAAA Leadership Courses and professional contributions. It culminated with a practical written or oral presentation project.

According to NIAAA officials, Slaughter is one of a very elite group of interscholastic athletic administrators nationwide to attain this level of professionalism.