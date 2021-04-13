South Florence baseball beats Darlington

FLORENCE, S.C. – South Florence responded from an early deficit by scoring three in the second, and three in the sixth, to win 6-2 Tuesday against Darlington for the Bruins’ first win in Region 6-4A.

After Darlington took a 1-0 lead in the first, South’s Landon Brown delivered an RBI single to tie it (Brown finished the game 2 for 3). Later in the inning, with the bases loaded, winning pitcher Aydin Palmer hit a two-run single to give coach Kenny Gray’s Bruins the lead for good. Palmer was even more dominant on the mound, striking out 10 batters in 6 1/3 innings.

The Bruins’ sixth-inning runs were made possible by two Falcon errors.

After Shemar Simes’ first-inning double drove home Darlington’s first run. And teammate Thomas Standish’s run-scoring single in the seventh accounted for the Falcons’ final run.

Before the game, Gray was also honored for winning his 300th career game as South Florence's coach. His team's record this year is now 13-3 overall and 1-2 in Region 6-4A.

WILL BE UPDATED WITH QUOTES WEDNESDAY AFTERNOON

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.