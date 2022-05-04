South Florence baseball beats May River 5-3

FLORENCE, S.C. – No way was South Florence coach Kenny Gray going to let his team dwell on last year’s two losses to May River in the district playoffs which ended that season.

In yet another rematch in Wednesday’s first round of this year’s Class 4A district playoffs, the Sharks built a 2-0 lead in the top of the third.

But then, Gray had a talk with his players.

“I just told them we had to respond,” he said.

That the Bruins did, scoring five runs and winning 5-3 in a game that was postponed from Tuesday because of weather. South plays 7 p.m. Thursday at Airport.

During that pivotal bottom of the third, South sent nine players to the plate. Winning pitcher Aydin Palmer led off with a single, and two perfect bunts followed that loaded the bases. The first, by Hunter Matthews, rolled along the first-base line while he reached safely. Then, Parker Winfield’s bunt landed exactly between pitcher James Layman and catcher Noah Sanders.

Jake Hardee and Luke Miller followed with RBI singles to tie the game. Then, after Hardee scored on a passed ball, Stone Osborne hit a two-run double to make it 5-2. Miller finished 2 for 3, and teammate J.R. Williams also doubled.

“Hits are contagious, and we got it rolling,” said Gray, whose team improved to 18-6. “In playoff baseball, you score when you can. Jake was able to get the jump on the passed ball, Stone was able to get the other two runs in. It was a team effort, and we just played hard.”

While the Bruins were behind, Gray thought those big hits would indeed come through.

“We had some good swings on it early on in the first inning, and we just couldn’t get any runs out of it,” Gray said. “But we were then able to get people on and get those big hits when we needed them.”

Palmer appeared to regain his stride on the mound after that. He struck out five batters during his 5 2/3 innings of work.

“His control really wasn’t there early on with his breaking pitch and fastball,” Gray said. “But then, he was able to zone it in and be more consistent. Once he did that, he was fine.”

So were the Bruins in the end. Hardee went the final 1 1/3, striking out one and earning the save.

“Our guys did what we needed to do,” Gray said. “(Last year’s playoffs) was a good learning experience for us, and that helped us with the result today. And hopefully, it will bode well for us tomorrow night.”

