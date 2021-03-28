South Florence baseball coach Kenny Gray closing in on 300 wins

Gray embraced that, and forged ahead to lead the Bruins to a 16-9 record his first year as South’s coach.

“It’s about the relationships you have with your players. You want to let the players know that you do care about them,” Gray said. “That doesn’t mean you let them do whatever they want. They need structure and need to understand you’re serious. But on the other hand, one of the things you want them to understand is you do care about them as people and want them to be successful.”

Gray coached South Florence to region championships in 2003 and ’18. And by now, his coaching style has rubbed off on two of his assistants, Trae Allison and Brandon Hyman.

“I think his No. 1 principle for developing baseball players on the field and as a young men off the field is personal ownership,” said Allison, an assistant under Gray the past six years. “Everything you do on and off the field, he holds the players accountable for their actions. I think that’s what makes him a great head coach.”

Hyman not only coaches under Gray, he played for him at South.