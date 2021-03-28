South Florence baseball coach Kenny Gray closing in on 300 wins

FLORENCE, S.C. — In baseball, this game of numbers, Kenny Gray is a bona fide numbers guy.
He can actually provide a spreadsheet detailing a 23-year career in which he has coached his alma mater, South Florence, and won 297 games. Not to mention, two region championships — as well as a 2007 district playoff crown, and twice being named a region coach of the year.
Add on top of that a stint as Class A/4A South head coach in the 2012 North-South All-Star Game, and Gray has a résumé any prep baseball enthusiast can marvel at.
Approaching 300 wins almost catches Gray by surprise.
“It’s kind of surreal to think about,” Gray said. “It’s just one of those things, that when it happens, it will be great.”
It’s almost as if Gray sees that accomplishment as an afterthought. But when a coach sees his job as one that goes beyond a victory total, that goes to show he coaches for the right reasons.
“Nothing makes you feel better than when you’re downtown or at a game and one of your former ballplayers greet you and ask how you’re doing, and you talk about those past days,” Gray said. “You see how they have grown up and gotten married and have a great job and have children. That’s just a blessing to see.”
After Gray graduated from South Florence in 1987 (he played in the outfield) and walked on to play baseball at Francis Marion University, he slowly but surely found his calling while majoring in political science.
“I played two years at Francis Marion and was a backup guy,” Gray said. “I was able to get in some games and play some. I thoroughly enjoyed my time I played. When I played, that gave me the idea of wanting to coach baseball because of the things I thought I could do to help out the team like throw during batting practice.”
After graduating from FMU, Gray joined South Florence’s faculty and became an assistant in 1993 under then-Bruins baseball coach Jimmy Weatherford. South’s 1994 and ’96 teams were ranked in the USA Today prep baseball poll with the ’94 team getting as high as No. 7.
“Kenny was my right-hand man and did a great job when I was there, working with the players. I felt he was ready for the job when I left (after the 1998 season),” Weatherford said. “He always reacted very well and got along with the kids. But he also had a strong knowledge of the game and knew how the team was to be run. He knew what situations to look for and picked up on things really quick.”
Gray, meanwhile, learned his share from Weatherford.
“Coach Weatherford always used to say, ‘It’s no effort for you to hustle,’” Gray recalled. “You can’t control everything that happens — you hit a line drive and somebody catches it, or you make an error. But you can always hustle. You can control that on the field at any time. That resonated with me. You can’t worry about the things you can’t control, but you need to take care of the things that you can control.”
But Jimmy was not the only Weatherford Gray learned from. Gray also coached under Jimmy’s brother, Joey, from 1992 to 1994 for Florence American Legion Post 1.
“(Jimmy Weatherford) is a great coach and a great student of the game and it shows in what he accomplished,” Gray said of Jimmy, who coached Chesterfield to a state title. “But coaching with Joey, he was a lot more laid back. Still a great coach, but he just had a different approach as far as his approach to the game. He gave me a different view. Both of them were successful; they just had a different way of doing things.”
Gray, as a result, drew from both of those experiences for a coaching philosophy of his own.
“I want to be serious about wanting things done and wanting players to do this and learn that. But on the other hand, there are times when you can let your guard down and let the kids have some fun,” said Gray, who himself coached Post 1 to the 1995 state final and also served as coach for Dillon American Legion team. “You don’t have to be a workhorse all the time. You just try to get that nice mix in there.”
Before Jimmy Weatherford left for Chesterfield, he shared some valuable advice with Gray.
“Just be yourself and do what you think is the right thing to do,” Weatherford recalled. “I just always felt like you have to coach the way you feel like you should and do the things that you feel should be done. You can’t be me. You ought to be who you are and do things your own way. Hopefully, you’ll take some things from what we did and add some twists and do some things differently, too. It’s now your team, not my team or anybody else’s.”
Gray embraced that, and forged ahead to lead the Bruins to a 16-9 record his first year as South’s coach.
“It’s about the relationships you have with your players. You want to let the players know that you do care about them,” Gray said. “That doesn’t mean you let them do whatever they want. They need structure and need to understand you’re serious. But on the other hand, one of the things you want them to understand is you do care about them as people and want them to be successful.”
Gray coached South Florence to region championships in 2003 and ’18. And by now, his coaching style has rubbed off on two of his assistants, Trae Allison and Brandon Hyman.
“I think his No. 1 principle for developing baseball players on the field and as a young men off the field is personal ownership,” said Allison, an assistant under Gray the past six years. “Everything you do on and off the field, he holds the players accountable for their actions. I think that’s what makes him a great head coach.”
Hyman not only coaches under Gray, he played for him at South.
“I’d say his ability to take a bunch of guys who were C+ to B+ in talent and get us to play above our skillset was and still is one of his greatest skills as a coach,” Hyman said. “As a member of his coaching staff, I’ve learned a whole lot from Coach Gray. I think the greatest thing I’ve learned from him as a coach is the importance of being willing to continue to grow as a coach and adapt and not get complacent with the way you do things. The message (Gray) sends through his actions is that we can’t ask our kids to be coachable, and be willing to be comfortable being uncomfortable if we can’t do that same thing as coaches. We expect our kids to grow; we have to grow as well.”
But what truly enabled Gray to grow as a coach is having an understanding wife, Dawn, whom he met while attending Francis Marion.
“There’s no way I could have coached as long if I didn’t have a supportive wife of what I do,” said Gray, who has two daughters, Taylor and Reagan. “Every spring, she jokingly makes the comment she loses her husband, come February. And she’s right. There are a lot of hours I spend at the baseball field. And it takes a special kind of person to be able to sacrifice that. That’s one of the things I’m very thankful for.”
But back to numbers. South Florence is 7-1 and plays 6:30 p.m. Monday at North Myrtle Beach, then 6:30 p.m. Thursday against those same Chiefs. If South wins those two games, Gray’s first chance to earn win No. 300 would be April 5 against McBee in the Cheraw Spring Break Tournament at Chesterfield High School.
If not? There’s still a depth of contentment with Gray since his career is not just about numbers. Just ask his two shorkies, Maddux and Abby.
“No matter how good the day is, no matter how bad the day is, those two dogs could care less. They’re just happy to see me,” Gray said, laughing. “That always makes you feel good.”