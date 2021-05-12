 Skip to main content
South Florence baseball ranked third in SCHSL Class 4A
South Florence baseball ranked third in SCHSL Class 4A

South Florence's Stone Osborne is congratulated ty coaches after hitting the first of his two home runs Tuesday against West Florence.

 SCOTT CHANCEY/MORNING NEWS

CLASS 4A

1. AC Flora

2. Easley

3. South Florence

4. Hartsville

5. Laurens

6. Eastside

7. James Island

8. North Augusta

9. York

T10. North Myrtle Beach/Airport

CLASS 2A

1. Landrum

2. Andrew Jackson

3. Gray Collegiate

4. Legion Collegiate

5. Abbeville

6. Crescent

7. Chesterfield

8. Chesnee

9. Andrews

10. Cheraw

CLASS A

1. Southside Christian

2. East Clarendon

3. Lewisville

4. Green Sea-Floyds

5. Whitmire

6. Bamberg-Ehrhardt

7. Lake View

8. Ridge Spring-Monetta

9. Branchville

10. Dixie

