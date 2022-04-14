South Florence baseball wins 4-0 over West Florence

FLORENCE, S.C. -- South Florence pitcher Luke Miller struck out nine batters and helped the Bruins escape a couple of early jams.

His offense took it from there.

After South scored Thursday's first two runs on a bases-loaded walk and error in the fourth, Stone Osborne crushed a homer to left in the sixth. Hunter Matthews followed with an RBI single, and coach Kenny Gray's Bruins walked away with a 4-0 win.

South (13-4 overall, 7-3 Region 6-4A) won 10-0 over West on Tuesday, a game during which Osborne also homered. The Bruins now own a five-game winning streak in the series.

On Thursday, Miller was clutch when he needed to be. After Knight runners were on second and third in the third inning with two outs, Miller struck Brock Shelor out. Then, in the fourth with a runner on second and two outs, Miller struck Coleman Kelly out looking.

"There were some times when I got a little away from my mechanics and I missed some of my spots," Miller said "But in those tough spots, I was able to make some good pitches to get us out of it. I'm always talking to myself when I'm up there. I've got to make the adjustments and remember what made me successful in the past and try to repeat it."

After Knights pitcher Mac Sawyer retired South in order during the first two innings, he escaped a jam in the third with runners at first and second.

In the fourth, Sawyer wasn't as fortunate when he started by walking Miller and hitting J.R. Williams with a pitch. After West prevented one run when shortstop Jayden Earle threw home to get Miller for out No. 2, Sawyer then hit Landon Matthews with a pitch to load the bases.

Tuesday's winning pitcher, Aydin Palmer, drew a walk for the first run. Then, Sawyer mishandled a Matthews hit, and it became 2-0.

"I tell team team all the time there are two ways to win a ballgame," Gray said. "The other night, we had 15 hits and scored 10 runs. Tonight, we didn't. And, we had to scratch out a couple of runs and play good defense and pitch well. We were able to do that tonight."

After Miller walked the sixth inning's first batter, he was replaced by Dylan Wiegel, who induced a flyout, walk and groundout. He eventually earned the save. But before this inning ended, with runners at second and third with two outs, Earle struck out but reached on passed ball to load the bases. Bryson Graves also struck out with the catcher not holding onto the pitch. But Bruins catcher Parker Winfield picked up the ball and stepped on home plate to eliminate Brody Cook's chance to score from third.

Osborne and Matthews (2 for 3) then put the game away.

"The ball bounced bad a couple of times. There were a couple of close ones at the plate I thought we had," said West coach Josh Brown, whose team is 8-7 and 3-4 after stranding six runners in scoring position. "We just couldn't get that strike three called. I thought Mac threw the ball really well for us tonight. He kept them off balance and he got a lot of their good hitters out.

"There was nothing wrong with our performance," he added. "I thought our effort was there. During the game, we just couldn't get that big hit when it mattered the most. That's what we're lacking right now. We're just not getting that big hit with runners at first and second with two outs. Maybe, at some point, that's going to come."

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.