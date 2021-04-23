South Florence baseball wins 4-2 over Wilson

FLORENCE, S.C. -- South Florence pitcher Mason Lynch went the distance, striking out four, and drove in the game's first run as the Bruins won 4-2 Friday at Wilson.

The Bruins jumped out to a 3-0 lead.

After Wilson stranded runners at second and third in the first inning, the Bruins took a 2-0 lead in the top of the second. With runners on second and third, Lynch beat out a high chopper, scoring Luke Miller. Teammate Mikey Morris, who reached on an error, then went to third on Lynch's single, and scored on another Wilson error. The Tigers had four errors by game's end.

After South Florence's J.R. Williams singled to start the third and stole second, he reached third on a wild pitch before scoring on Landon Brown's ground-rule double to give the Bruins their 3-0 lead.

Wilson, however, didn't go quietly.

Allen Kimmerlin singled, and courtesy runner, Tylee Ford, reached second on Ryver Rogers' sacrifice bunt before scoring on Harrison Muldrow's double. Muldrow himself then scored on an error and slid past Brown's tag at home plate to narrow the Bruins' lead to 3-2.