South Florence baseball wins 4-2 over Wilson
Resized_20210423011237_IMG_9788.jpeg

Wilson's Harrison Muldrow slides safely across home plate to narrow South Florence's lead to 3-2 in the bottom of the fifth inning as South Florence catcher, Landon Brown, attempts the tag. The Bruins went on to win 4-2.

 Scott Chancey

FLORENCE, S.C. -- South Florence pitcher Mason Lynch went the distance, striking out four, and drove in the game's first run as the Bruins won 4-2 Friday at Wilson.

The Bruins jumped out to a 3-0 lead.

After Wilson stranded runners at second and third in the first inning, the Bruins took a 2-0 lead in the top of the second. With runners on second and third, Lynch beat out a high chopper, scoring Luke Miller. Teammate Mikey Morris, who reached on an error, then went to third on Lynch's single, and scored on another Wilson error. The Tigers had four errors by game's end.

After South Florence's J.R. Williams singled to start the third and stole second, he reached third on a wild pitch before scoring on Landon Brown's ground-rule double to give the Bruins their 3-0 lead.

Wilson, however, didn't go quietly.

Allen Kimmerlin singled, and courtesy runner, Tylee Ford, reached second on Ryver Rogers' sacrifice bunt before scoring on Harrison Muldrow's double. Muldrow himself then scored on an error and slid past Brown's tag at home plate to narrow the Bruins' lead to 3-2.

South, however, responded with a Brown single. Brown's courtesy runner, K.J. Andrews, then stole second and reached third on an error. He then scored on Morris' sacrifice single to account for the game's final run.

SF;021;010;0--4;6;2

W;000;020;0--2;7;4

WP -- Mason Lynch (7 IP, 7 H, 2 R, 1 ER, 4 K, 0 BB). LP -- Trent Blackmon (7 IP, 6 H, 4 R, 3 ER, 5 K, 2 BB).

LEADING HITTERS -- SF: Lynch 2-4, RBI; Brown 2-4, RBI; J.R. Williams 2-4. W: Dawson Young 2-4; Harrison Muldrow 1-3, 2B, RBI; Allen Kimmerlin 2-3; Deuce Perry 1-3, 2B.

