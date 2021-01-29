South Florence boys enter resumption of season with focus on little things

FLORENCE, S.C. — The little things.

More so than X’s and O’s on a drawn-up chalkboard, the little things are the focus for coach Christian Savage and his South Florence boys while they continue to prepare for Tuesday’s 7:30 p.m. game at Darlington.

It will be the first game since December for both teams because of the pandemic.

“We want to do the little things right,” said Savage, whose team is 1-2. “That’s going to be the difference in these final games: Which team does the little things right.”

While the Bruins hope their top scorer, Merel Burgess, returns in time from a knee injury, Savage will also rely on other key players as his team also prepares for the Region 6-4A tournament, Feb. 12-15. In the first round, determined by blind draw, the Bruins will host last year’s state runner-up, Myrtle Beach.

Guard Micah Harry will be one key Bruin.

“He had a big-time performance in our last game, against Lugoff-Elgin, in December,” Savage said. “He’s in good shape now; he’s been working hard. He’s a better leader in practice, and he has good energy, talking with the guys.”