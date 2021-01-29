 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
South Florence boys enter resumption of season with focus on little things
0 comments
Region 6-4A Boys' Basketball

South Florence boys enter resumption of season with focus on little things

{{featured_button_text}}

FLORENCE, S.C. — The little things.

More so than X’s and O’s on a drawn-up chalkboard, the little things are the focus for coach Christian Savage and his South Florence boys while they continue to prepare for Tuesday’s 7:30 p.m. game at Darlington.

It will be the first game since December for both teams because of the pandemic.

“We want to do the little things right,” said Savage, whose team is 1-2. “That’s going to be the difference in these final games: Which team does the little things right.”

While the Bruins hope their top scorer, Merel Burgess, returns in time from a knee injury, Savage will also rely on other key players as his team also prepares for the Region 6-4A tournament, Feb. 12-15. In the first round, determined by blind draw, the Bruins will host last year’s state runner-up, Myrtle Beach.

Guard Micah Harry will be one key Bruin.

“He had a big-time performance in our last game, against Lugoff-Elgin, in December,” Savage said. “He’s in good shape now; he’s been working hard. He’s a better leader in practice, and he has good energy, talking with the guys.”

Fellow guard Brandon Scott will be another key.

“He’s worked hard over the break, and one thing I’ve noticed since he transferred here from Wilson is his ability to score, his ability to make plays,” Savage said.

The Bruins also hope to continue with inside production from Quay Dickens.

“He’s physical and finishes strong around the rim,” Savage said. “He’s a football player, big kid, around 6-4. During the break, he got an opportunity to relax and get his legs back under him. So he’s even more athletic now.”

christian savage 2.jpg

Savage

 DAVID L. YEAZELL
0 comments

Tags

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Prep Sports Writer

An eight-time APSE national award winner, Scott authored, "70 Years of Thrills and Chills, Drama and Dents at Darlington Raceway." Scott has received several SCPA awards, including 3 for 1st place since moving to Florence in 2015.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert