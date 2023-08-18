FLORENCE, S.C. -- South Florence coach Drew Marlowe wants two primary running backs.

But he's OK with more.

The defending state champion Bruins proved they can succeed with more during Friday's 54-14 win over Goose Creek to start this season.

Three of the Bruins' running backs scored touchdowns, and perhaps the fourth might have scored if Rodrick McRae had not suffered what Marlowe terms a "lower-leg injury" early in Friday's game.

"First of all, our thoughts and prayers are with Rodrick. We hope he'll be able to make a recovery," Marlowe said. "I haven't gotten a word on his injury, but the other three guys stepped up. And we really didn't skip a beat."

Those "other three guys" are Zion Gilbert, Latrelle McClary and Raleigh Jett. All they did was combine for five touchdowns.

Gilbert scored the Bruins' first in the opening quarter and finished with two. Latrelle McClary scored his first TD in the second quarter and also finished with two.

And Jett raced for a 68-yard touchdown during the fourth quarter.

"We've got three guys that we definitely like that can really play and play at a high level," Marlowe said. "And they all showed that tonight."

Gilbert's TD runs were for 8 and 59 yards. And Latrelle McClary's were for 7 and 18.

"I think we executed," Gilbert said. "There are still some things we could have done better. But overall, it was a good night."

Marlowe insisted it be a good night.

"We expect them to dominate. That's the expectation here," Marlowe said. "We're a run-first team. That's who we are, and that's what we really work at every day to be the best we can be at. And I thought they were that tonight."

It was also a good night for the other offensive positions responsible for a successful running game.

"Our offensive line really did a great job, and our tight end and H-Backs did a great job opening things up," said Marlowe, whose team led 28-8 at halftime and led 42-8 going into the fourth quarter. "And our receivers made some really nice blocks down the field which really sprung some of those great runs. And our tailbacks did a great job getting some tough yards at times."

Although competition was fierce during the preseason, the chemistry between the running backs has brought them closer together.

"We definitely have one of the more above-average cores in the state," Gilbert said. "We're always putting in the work between the four of us. Even when one of our teammates went down, somebody's always ready to step up."

A lot of that mentality, according to Latrelle McClary, is from the practice week.

"Coach said to go out there and work hard and execute in practice Monday through Wednesday, Monday's the toughest day. But (Strength coach Shawn Armstrong) got us right, too," Latrelle McClary said.

But here they are, thriving on Friday nights.

"As time went on, we grinded and we all suffered every day together, and we just brought that chemistry and brotherhood," Gilbert said.

GC;8;0;0;6--14

SF;14;14;14;12--54

FIRST QUARTER

SF -- Zion Gilbert 8 run (Evan Holland kick), 7:26

SF -- Chantwan Harkless 20 fumble return (Holland kick), 6:48

GC -- Jaylin Grant 38 pass from Johoava Williams (Ashton Drayton kick), 5:57

SECOND QUARTER

SF -- Juah Fargas 18 pass from Bryan McCartt (Holland kick), 5:46

SF -- Latrelle McClary 7 run (Holland kick), 1:08

THIRD QUARTER

SF -- Gilbert 59 run (Holland kick), 6:25

SF -- McClary 18 run (Holland kick), 3:10

FOURTH QUARTER

SF -- SyRee Livingston 27 pass from Messiah Jackson (kick failed), 7:49

SF -- Raleigh Jett 68 run (kick failed), 4:15

GC -- Evan Daniels 98 kick return (kick blocked), 2:29