South Florence excited to host Pepsi Carolina Classic

FLORENCE, S.C. – Big games and big crowds. That’s the theme of the Pepsi Carolina Classic, which returns for a 35th edition after the pandemic canceled it last year.

Not only does the tournament return, it has a new format and venue. A four-team girls’ bracket is added, and the site is now South Florence High School.

“I believe this is the first time South Florence has hosted,” said South coach Aaron Stevens, who played basketball for West Florence. “I know it was at West Florence for the longest time, and then the Florence Center. And we couldn’t be more excited for people to come here and check out the tournament in our gym.”

Stevens remembers his experiences as a Knight in the Carolina Classic.

“Those days were so fun. They had to turn people away at the door because the gym would be so crowded,” Stevens said. “The Florence community really comes out and is excited to watch the kids play. Those are some of the best memories I had from high school. It makes me excited for the kids to play in that kind of atmosphere again and get the experience of playing this tournament in a gym.”