South Florence excited to host Pepsi Carolina Classic

FLORENCE, S.C. – Big games and big crowds. That’s the theme of the Pepsi Carolina Classic, which returns for a 35th edition after the pandemic canceled it last year.
Not only does the tournament return, it has a new format and venue. A four-team girls’ bracket is added, and the site is now South Florence High School.
“I believe this is the first time South Florence has hosted,” said South coach Aaron Stevens, who played basketball for West Florence. “I know it was at West Florence for the longest time, and then the Florence Center. And we couldn’t be more excited for people to come here and check out the tournament in our gym.”
Stevens remembers his experiences as a Knight in the Carolina Classic.
“Those days were so fun. They had to turn people away at the door because the gym would be so crowded,” Stevens said. “The Florence community really comes out and is excited to watch the kids play. Those are some of the best memories I had from high school. It makes me excited for the kids to play in that kind of atmosphere again and get the experience of playing this tournament in a gym.”
Stevens has coached his Bruins already in one tournament (Turkey Shootout). Before the region schedule kick-starts in full force in January, the Carolina Classic is his final chance to see what works and what doesn’t in a tournament setting.
“I know for Christmas, we’ll get a few days to relax, but I know where my mind will be,” Stevens said.
South’s coach talked about what he expects of his team during the Carolina Classic.
“We definitely need to rebound the ball at a high level,” Stevens said. “We’ve got to keep our pace up and play fast and execute on offense. But I also want our team to just focus on us, to rebound the ball well and do what we do. Don’t worry so much about the opponent, just work on our system. Focus on us and what we need to do to be successful.”
That will be just as valuable as X’s and O’s when the region schedule is indeed in full swing.
“Play the right way and play as a team,” Stevens said. “In Region 6-4A, there are no nights off. Every team in that region has a chance to make a run in the playoffs.”