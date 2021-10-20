South Florence eyes first region crown since 2014

FLORENCE, S.C. – Not since 2014, when the dual-threat star, Nick Jones, was wheeling and dealing at quarterback for South Florence have the Bruins won a region championship.
At 7:30 p.m. Friday at Bruin Stadium, when coach Drew Marlowe’s sixth-ranked Bruins hosts second-ranked Myrtle Beach, that can change. The Bruins and Seahawks are tied atop the Region 6-4A standings now with records of 4-0, and the winner will become region champion.
“It’s very exciting,” said Marlowe, whose team is 7-1 overall. “We’re right frankly where we thought we’d be. We did not, however, envision being here without starting quarterback and starting free safety, and running back Tyae McWhite is banged up and really has not played since the North Myrtle Beach game.”
It was also during that win over the Chiefs when the Bruins’ quarterback and free-safety positions changed. After Virginia commit LaNorris Sellers was injured and is lost for the season, Quincy Rhodes switched from free safety to starting quarterback. So far this season, Rhodes has passed for 301 yards and five touchdowns, and rushed for 346 and five.
“Quincy has grabbed the opportunity and ran with it,” Marlowe said. “Not even when LaNorris first went down and he got pulled off the bench and thrown into the game, he has not blinked one time. He has sort of got that ‘it’ factor that you want a quarterback to have. I don’t think there’s a moment too big for Quincy. He believes in himself, and is very confident.”
Rhodes’ go-to receiver is Evin Singletary, who has accounted for 624 yards and seven touchdowns. He even threw a TD pass during last week’s win over Hartsville. And at running back, Malik Terry has rushed for 767 yards and six scores.
What Myrtle Beach has is a dominant offense on the ground or through the air, led by quarterback Ryan Burger. His top receiver (and sometimes top running back) is Adam Randall. When the Seahawks run their version of the Wildcat, it’s called “Rhino” with Randall taking the snap.
And when Burger throws it, he has targets like Randall and Jake Doty, brother of South Carolina quarterback Luke Doty.
“Myrtle Beach literally has weapons at all 11 spots,” Marlowe said. “And I’m including their center and their dad-gum left guard. They’re good everywhere. The worst you can do is panic and say, “Let’s completely change everything we’ve been doing to try to play them. We’ve got to keep the ball in front of us and create turnovers and make them earn their way down the field and limit their explosive plays.”
Leading the charge in that department will be players like middle linebacker Eric Cooper Jr., who has 54 tackles, an interception return for a TD, as well as a fumble recovery. Outside linebacker Jaylin Davis has 54 tackles (including 12 for loss), four sacks, and an interception. Then, there is fellow outside linebacker Trokel Prew, who has 50 tackles (nine for loss), including five sacks, an interception and two forced fumbles and recoveries.
“We’ve got to continue to stop people, and so far we’ve done a great job with that,” Marlowe said. “I think we’re giving up like an average of 12 points per game right now. In football, it’s still about blocking and tackling. If you can block them and tackle them, then you’re going to give yourself an opportunity to win on most nights.”