South Florence eyes first region crown since 2014

FLORENCE, S.C. – Not since 2014, when the dual-threat star, Nick Jones, was wheeling and dealing at quarterback for South Florence have the Bruins won a region championship.

At 7:30 p.m. Friday at Bruin Stadium, when coach Drew Marlowe’s sixth-ranked Bruins hosts second-ranked Myrtle Beach, that can change. The Bruins and Seahawks are tied atop the Region 6-4A standings now with records of 4-0, and the winner will become region champion.

“It’s very exciting,” said Marlowe, whose team is 7-1 overall. “We’re right frankly where we thought we’d be. We did not, however, envision being here without starting quarterback and starting free safety, and running back Tyae McWhite is banged up and really has not played since the North Myrtle Beach game.”

It was also during that win over the Chiefs when the Bruins’ quarterback and free-safety positions changed. After Virginia commit LaNorris Sellers was injured and is lost for the season, Quincy Rhodes switched from free safety to starting quarterback. So far this season, Rhodes has passed for 301 yards and five touchdowns, and rushed for 346 and five.