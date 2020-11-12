 Skip to main content
Thursday's Prep Football

South Florence football ends season with 35-27 win

New South Florence Logo

South Florence 35

Lugoff-Elgin 27

LUGOFF, S.C. — South Florence’s LaNorris Sellers rushed for three touchdowns and threw for another as the Bruins won 35-27 in their season finale against Lugoff-Elgin on Thursday night.

Norris rushed and passed for almost 100 yards. Teammate Malik Nowlin also rushed for a touchdown.

The Bruins finished at 2-6, 1-5 in Region 6-4A.

SF 7 7 14 7— 35

L-E 0 7 6 14 — 27

FIRST QUARTER

SF- Marlik Nowlin 3 run (Grant McDonald kick), 8:17.

SECOND QUARTER

L-E- Demarion Harris 6 run (Ashton Warner kick), 4:28.

SF- LaNorris Sellers 3 run (McDonald kick), 1:45.

THIRD QUARTER

SF- Sellers 3 run (McDonald kick), 10:00.

SF- Kenny Frederick 6 pass from Sellers (McDonald kick), 7:00.

L-E- Dixon 4 run (kick failed), 4:00.

FOURTH QUARTER

SF- Sellers 42 run (McDonald kick), 5:00.

L-E- Campbell 6 pass from Harris (pass fail), 2:38.

L-E- Tyler Dixon 3 run (Harris run), 1:07.

