South Florence football ends season with 35-27 win

South Florence 35
Lugoff-Elgin 27
LUGOFF, S.C. — South Florence’s LaNorris Sellers rushed for three touchdowns and threw for another as the Bruins won 35-27 in their season finale against Lugoff-Elgin on Thursday night.
Norris rushed and passed for almost 100 yards. Teammate Malik Nowlin also rushed for a touchdown.
The Bruins finished at 2-6, 1-5 in Region 6-4A.
SF 7 7 14 7— 35
L-E 0 7 6 14 — 27
FIRST QUARTER
SF- Marlik Nowlin 3 run (Grant McDonald kick), 8:17.
SECOND QUARTER
L-E- Demarion Harris 6 run (Ashton Warner kick), 4:28.
SF- LaNorris Sellers 3 run (McDonald kick), 1:45.
THIRD QUARTER
SF- Sellers 3 run (McDonald kick), 10:00.
SF- Kenny Frederick 6 pass from Sellers (McDonald kick), 7:00.
L-E- Dixon 4 run (kick failed), 4:00.
FOURTH QUARTER
SF- Sellers 42 run (McDonald kick), 5:00.
L-E- Campbell 6 pass from Harris (pass fail), 2:38.
L-E- Tyler Dixon 3 run (Harris run), 1:07.
