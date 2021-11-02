South Florence football excited for state playoffs

FLORENCE, S.C. – In the span of two weeks, eighth-ranked South Florence went from having a chance to win the Region 6-4A championship to being its fourth seed for the playoffs.
As coaches prepare their Bruins for Friday’s first-round game at No. 10 Beaufort, the mantra is clear:
That was then, and this is now.
Whatever happens from here on out will determine which team wins the SCHSL Class 4A championship.
“Everybody’s got a shot. It’s just really important you don’t let the emotion of it, or the idea of the last ride, get to you,” South Florence coach Drew Marlowe said. “You have to stay focused on doing your job. It’s another football game. Yes, it’s special; but you really have to come to work every single day and be focused on your job and not be focused on, ‘Well, who are we playing next week? Or, the week after? Or, what does the bracket look like?’ It doesn’t matter. There’s only one team that can win it all. And to win it all, you’ve got to win one week at a time. So, that’s what we’re trying to focus on.”
This will be the second straight year Beaufort opens the playoffs against a Florence One Schools opponent. The Eagles won 45-14 at home against West Florence in 2020 and return quarterback Tyler Haley for this year.
“He’s certainly a dual threat,” Marlowe said. “He can throw it well, and run it well. He also has a tailback who is really good, and some good receivers. They’ve really got weapons kind of everywhere around him. I think he has done a good job this year of not only making plays himself, but also involving everybody else on offense.”
South Florence, meanwhile, hopes to have running back Tyae McWhite at full strength from an injury after he saw action in last week’s 28-27 loss to West Florence. McWhite has 697 rushing yards and eight touchdowns. Malik Terry, meanwhile, leads the Bruins’ rushing attack with 1,012 yards and eight scores of his own.
But Marlowe wants balance in the Bruins’ offense with quarterback Quincy Rhodes and receivers like Evin Singletary and Jabray Johnson. Rhodes has 643 passing yards and nine touchdowns. Singletary and Johnson have eight receiving touchdowns each, with 725 and 551 yards, respectively.
A balanced attack could alleviate concerns Marlowe has about the Eagles’ defense.
“They’re one of the biggest high school teams I’ve ever seen,” Marlowe said. “They’re huge on defense. They average close to 300 pounds across that defensive front. They have big linebackers; they’re just a really big team, altogether. And, they’re really good on defense, on top of that.”
But Marlowe has confidence in his team after playing tough region and non-region slates.
“I told our guys (Beaufort) is a really good team, and they’re a really tough opponent. But that’s not anything we haven’t faced before,” Marlowe said. “This will be our sixth game, I think, that we’ve played somebody either currently or formerly in the top 10.”
The Bruins’ two non-region opponents, South Pointe and Irmo, are ranked in 4A and 5A, respectively.
“Certainly, our region prepared us,” Marlowe said. “Our non-region schedule prepared us. I think we’ll be prepared. What we’ve got to do a good job of is handling the 2 1/2-hour drive down there. That will be kind of new to us.”
But what’s not new to Marlowe is being part of a team that made a stirring playoff run. In 2014, he was an assistant coach on the Sumter squad that started 2-5 and went on to be state runner-up in what was then Class 4A, Division I.
“The goal for us was to get in it, and one of the things I’ve told our players this week is it’s a magical time,” Marlowe said. “All you’ve got to do is make it in. And then, who knows what can happen?”