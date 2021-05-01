South Florence gets leg up in region race

“I think Mason Lynch was the difference; he pitched one heck of a game,” said Gray, whose team’s 18th win this season on Friday equaled a personal best during his 23 years as South’s coach. He had also reached 18 wins in four previous seasons (2002, '06, '17, '18).

“He came up there in the seventh inning; their guy led off with a double. Then, he came up fielded the bunt and got the first out. Then, he bowed his neck, got the next two outs, and we were able to get the win,” Gray added. “I couldn’t be more proud of him.”

Lynch simply kept his composure after Parker’s double.

“Honestly, all I could do was just try to generate a nice little grounder or pop-up, and hopefully get a double play or at least one out,” Lynch said. “Honestly, it’s just about focusing. My mind was blank, to be honest with you.”

At the plate, Lynch was just as effective, helping generate the Bruins' first run with a third-inning single. His courtesy runner, Cade Ardis, reached second on Landon Matthews' sacrifice bunt before scoring while Hardee reached on an error.