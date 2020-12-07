 Skip to main content
South Florence girls dominate second half in win over Lakewood
South Florence Girls 64, Lakewood 38

South Florence girls dominate second half in win over Lakewood

South Florence vs. Crestwood Girls Basketball

Lonniesha Guyton (11) uses some acrobatics to stop the inbound pass at the South Florence vs. Crestwood girls basketball game on December 7, 2020 in Florence, South Carolina

 DAVID L. YEAZELL Photos/SPECIAL TO THE MORNING NEWS

FLORENCE, S.C. – Albany Wilson scored 12 of her 15 points during Monday’s third quarter, sparking the Bruins to a 64-38 win against Lakewood. Wilson also finished with 16 rebounds.

Lakewood led 23-21 at halftime before coach David Robinson’s Bruins (2-1) went on a 23-10 surge.

Teammate Lashanti Evans led South with 16 points, followed by Lonniesha Guyton with 11.

L 10 13 10 5 -- 38

SF 9 12 23 20 -- 64

LAKEWOOD (38)

Smalls 5, Graham 1, Williams 2, Hodge 8, Roach 2, Tanasia Wright 20

SOUTH FLORENCE (64)

Acree 7, Albany Wilson 15, Mclamore 3, Lonniesha Guyton 11, Hudson 2, Sims 4, Lashanti Evans 16, Baker 6.

