South Florence girls dominate second half in win over Lakewood

FLORENCE, S.C. – Albany Wilson scored 12 of her 15 points during Monday’s third quarter, sparking the Bruins to a 64-38 win against Lakewood. Wilson also finished with 16 rebounds.
Lakewood led 23-21 at halftime before coach David Robinson’s Bruins (2-1) went on a 23-10 surge.
Teammate Lashanti Evans led South with 16 points, followed by Lonniesha Guyton with 11.
L 10 13 10 5 -- 38
SF 9 12 23 20 -- 64
LAKEWOOD (38)
Smalls 5, Graham 1, Williams 2, Hodge 8, Roach 2, Tanasia Wright 20
SOUTH FLORENCE (64)
Acree 7, Albany Wilson 15, Mclamore 3, Lonniesha Guyton 11, Hudson 2, Sims 4, Lashanti Evans 16, Baker 6.
WILL BE UPDATED WITH QUOTES TUESDAY
