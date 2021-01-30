South Florence girls focus on energy

FLORENCE, S.C. — David Robinson did not even become South Florence’s coach until last fall.

But he has the Bruins at 2-1 as they prepare to resume the regular season Monday at West Florence. During this past one week of practice, Robinson has done all he can to make sure his team is ready.

“It’s been about getting them back used to running on the court,” Robinson said. “They came back in better shape after the break than I thought they would be. I was really excited to see that, so we could also work on other things.”

Another reason for Robinson’s optimism is having Albany Wilson at guard. She, along with Lashanti Evans and Lonniesha Guyton, will help determine how far the Bruins go from here.

“We’re going to go with how they lead us,” Robinson said. “If they come onto the court with a good energy, we should be in position to do well that night.”

Wilson is the catalyst for the Bruins.

“I had a talk with her the other night and said her energy carries the whole team,” Robinson said. When she comes out with good energy, the team has good energy. Because of that, it’s important that she be locked in when the game starts.”