 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
featured top story
Girls' Prep Tennis

South Florence girls' tennis wins back draw championship in FTC High School Tournament

  • 0
sf girls tennis.jpg

The South Florence Bruins are Carolina McKenzie, Valeria Echandy, Sarah Hayden McKenzie, Brooks McKenzie, Morgan Brock, Anna Patterson, Lucy Moore, Maryann Larrimore, Sara Grace Askins, Szofi Leiter, Campbell Tanner and Faith Miller.

 SUBMITTED

FLORENCE, S.C. -- On Sunday, the South Florence girls' tennis team finished first in the Back Draw at the FTC High School Tournament. The Bruins are Carolina McKenzie, Valeria Echandy, Sarah Hayden McKenzie, Brooks McKenzie, Morgan Brock, Anna Patterson, Lucy Moore, Maryann Larrimore, Sara Grace Askins, Szofi Leiter, Campbell Tanner and Faith Miller.

0 Comments

Tags

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert