South Florence girls' tennis wins back draw championship in FTC High School Tournament

FLORENCE, S.C. -- On Sunday, the South Florence girls' tennis team finished first in the Back Draw at the FTC High School Tournament. The Bruins are Carolina McKenzie, Valeria Echandy, Sarah Hayden McKenzie, Brooks McKenzie, Morgan Brock, Anna Patterson, Lucy Moore, Maryann Larrimore, Sara Grace Askins, Szofi Leiter, Campbell Tanner and Faith Miller.