South Florence has thrived on defense

“I think, at the end of the night, a lot of guys don’t want to block them anymore,” he added. “That’s always kind of what you want from that spot.”

Middle linebacker Eric Cooper Jr., meanwhile, has 39 tackles and an interception that was returned for a touchdown.

“He has played well for us. He played really well Friday night against Hartsville,” Marlowe said. “He just has a really great nose for the football. He plays fast and physical at the point of contact. I need him to continue playing well for us to continue having success.”

And on the defensive line, nose guard/defensive end Xavier Barr has 30 tackles, including a sack and safety, as well as a fumble recovery.

“Our defensive line has done a really great job. Xavier is a big, strong guy who really, really causes havoc in the backfield a lot of times because he’s able to get back there on a fairly consistent basis,” Marlowe said. “He had a huge sack at a critical moment last week against Hartsville. He’s just a hard worker and great kid. He’s the kind of guy you want to have in your program. He does everything right.”

The Bruins’ defensive coordinator is Cannon Jordan, son of former long-time Conway coach Chuck Jordan.