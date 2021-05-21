South Florence hires Caitlyn Cooper to coach competitive cheer

FLORENCE, S.C. — Now that Florence One Schools are starting competitive cheer next school year, the search for coaches is on.

South Florence, however, has already found one in Caitlyn Cooper.

Cooper graduated from South Florence in 2006. She was a member of the JV and varsity cheerleading squads. After graduating from high school, she attended Winthrop University, where she was also a member of the cheerleading squad.

Throughout college, she coached all-star competition cheerleading for five years in North Carolina.

Cooper earned her bachelor’s degree in teaching. She has coached JV cheerleading at South Florence for the past year. Along with coaching cheerleading, she is completing her fourth year of teaching at South Florence.

Cheerleading has been a part of her life for 20 years, and she is excited to be coaching varsity and the competition squad this year.

“Coach Cooper has been excellent over the past year as our JV cheerleading coach,” said Cody Slaughter, South athletic director.

“It was an easy decision to promote her to the head coach of the cheer program. She is taking over at an exciting time as we are starting competition cheer beginning with the 2021 academic year.