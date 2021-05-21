South Florence hires Marquise Camp as wrestling coach

“It’s pretty exciting; I’m pretty pumped up,” Camp said. “I’m still trying to take it all in, but I’m excited about it. One of the main reasons I coach is because I love giving back. I love to watch kids grow and succeed in the sport; it’s a beautiful thing. I feel this is what God’s purpose is for me, so I’ve got to step up, now I’m ready to work.”

“That was different, that was really different, so that’s why I was thinking in my head, ‘What are you doing? This is not what you’re supposed to be doing.’ I enjoyed it, don’t get me wrong. I may still do it for some national events. But while money was good, I know where my heart was, and my passion was, and I felt like I was letting some young man down or some young woman down in wrestling if I wasn’t coaching. So, I kind of had to get out of that and realize it’s bigger than me, and that this is what God wants me to do, so this is what I need to be doing.”