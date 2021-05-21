South Florence hires Marquise Camp as wrestling coach

FLORENCE, S.C. – Florence One’s high schools will have wrestling teams next fall.
The first F1S school to hire its wrestling coach was South Florence, which hired Marquise Camp. He was previously coach at Berea, Westside and Ashley Ridge high schools. He coached two state champions at Berea, and another at Ashley Ridge. As coach, he has a career match record of 175-65.
A Gaffney graduate, Camp wrestled at Spartanburg Methodist and then Limestone. In college, he did more than letter. He also placed in some USA Wrestling-sanctioned events.
Camp is a USA Wrestling Silver Certified Coach and currently serves as the USA Wrestling Coaches director. He was also a board member for the South Carolina Wrestling Coaches Association from 2016 to 2020.
“I have known Coach Camp for over a decade and have competed against him many times,” said Cody Slaughter, South athletic director. “Our wrestling program will be in good hands and we look forward to his success as the leader of this new program at South Florence High School. Building a program from the ground up will come with some challenges but I feel that Coach Camp is up to the task. Marquise will also serve as a member of our football staff and Coach Marlowe has expressed his excitement to have Coach Camp join his program.”
The new South wrestling coach, who is also a Bruin football assistant, is ready for work.
“It’s pretty exciting; I’m pretty pumped up,” Camp said. “I’m still trying to take it all in, but I’m excited about it. One of the main reasons I coach is because I love giving back. I love to watch kids grow and succeed in the sport; it’s a beautiful thing. I feel this is what God’s purpose is for me, so I’ve got to step up, now I’m ready to work.”
Last year, Camp was a wrestling official.
“That was different, that was really different, so that’s why I was thinking in my head, ‘What are you doing? This is not what you’re supposed to be doing.’ I enjoyed it, don’t get me wrong. I may still do it for some national events. But while money was good, I know where my heart was, and my passion was, and I felt like I was letting some young man down or some young woman down in wrestling if I wasn’t coaching. So, I kind of had to get out of that and realize it’s bigger than me, and that this is what God wants me to do, so this is what I need to be doing.”