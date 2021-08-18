South Florence hopes to let Sellers shine

FLORENCE, S.C. – South Florence has a bevy of talented and experienced skill players, including Morning News Preseason Football Player of the Year LaNorris Sellers at quarterback. But that’s not the case with the Bruins’ offensive line.

And that could cause the Bruins all kinds of problems.

“From a coaching staff standpoint, the thing we’ve got to see develop is our offensive line,” second-year South Florence coach Drew Marlowe said. “Our offensive line has got to play well for us this year in order to be successful. We’ve dramatically improved since last year. But for us to get our program where we want it to be, the offensive line has got to develop at a quick rate.”

If Sellers, who has committed to the University of Virginia, does get the time he needs to make plays and get his key skill players involved, it could be opposing defenses that are having problems.

Offense

Sellers can do it all. He passed for 1,042 yards and seven touchdowns last season and rushed for 374 yards and 10 TDs.