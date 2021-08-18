South Florence hopes to let Sellers shine

FLORENCE, S.C. – South Florence has a bevy of talented and experienced skill players, including Morning News Preseason Football Player of the Year LaNorris Sellers at quarterback. But that’s not the case with the Bruins’ offensive line.
And that could cause the Bruins all kinds of problems.
“From a coaching staff standpoint, the thing we’ve got to see develop is our offensive line,” second-year South Florence coach Drew Marlowe said. “Our offensive line has got to play well for us this year in order to be successful. We’ve dramatically improved since last year. But for us to get our program where we want it to be, the offensive line has got to develop at a quick rate.”
If Sellers, who has committed to the University of Virginia, does get the time he needs to make plays and get his key skill players involved, it could be opposing defenses that are having problems.
Offense
Sellers can do it all. He passed for 1,042 yards and seven touchdowns last season and rushed for 374 yards and 10 TDs.
“He looked great at our first practice,” Marlowe said. “He threw with a lot of velocity like he always does, and he ran around a little bit. He has put on some weight in the weight room in the offseason and gotten a lot stronger and faster. He looks like he’s ready to go.”
Sellers also improved in other ways.
“I think his decision making is improving,” Marlowe said. “Since the kid was a freshman, he has been able to throw the football; that has never been an issue. He has matured a lot. I think he understands defenses a little better. He has made big improvements in decision making and throwing the ball on time.”
The Bruins will also be formidable at running back. Tyae McWhite, a star on the 2019 team who did not play last season, is fast. So fast that he won a state title last spring in the 110 high hurdles.
“He’s explosive,” Marlowe said of McWhite. “That is the best word I can use to describe him. He’s one of those players that defenses don’t want to let get into space. Because when he does, he’ll be really hard to tackle. He’s a very, very special athlete.”
Malik Terry will also be an option at running back.
At receiver, Evin Singletary is the top returner after accounting for 29 catches, 466 yards and a touchdown.
“He’s another one who is just explosive,” Marlowe said of Singletary. “When he gets the ball in his hands, he can make plays. That’s probably what I like about him the best.”
Jylyn McPherson, Jabray Johnson and Sellers’ younger brother, Jayden Sellers, are other options.
On the offensive line, all five players return and will be led by left tackle Quay Dickens.
"(Dickens) bends a lot better; he has increased his flexibility and strength through the weight room,” Marlowe said. “He is the lone senior on the offensive line, and we need him to play very well and be a good leader.”
Defense
Xavier Barr will be at nose guard/defensive end.
“He’s probably the hardest-working kid we have in our program,” Marlowe said. “He’s a guy who leads by example and works really hard. He’s just really strong and plays with relentless effort and gets really into the game.”
Chantwan Harkless Jr., at 6-foot-4 and 235 pounds, is another one to watch.
“He’s one of several young guys we’re excited about,” Marlowe said. “He’s very long and athletic.”
At linebacker, Eric Cooper returns at the middle position after leading the team with tackles last year (72).
“He has gotten stronger and he has matured a lot this past year,” said Marlowe, whose front seven will play in a 3-4. “So, we’re excited to watch him play and hope he steps up as the leader of our defense.”
The secondary will be anchored by safety Ziyhon McLaurin, a three-year starter.
Special teams
Grant McDonald will handle all of the kicking phases.
“He was the guy last year, and he’s probably the most improved player in our program,” Marlowe said. “He has gotten to where he hits the ball solid on point-after and field-goal kicks. There were a lot of cold, rainy, dreary days when I would see him on the field kicking all by himself. He has put in the time, and I’m excited to watch him play this year.”