FLORENCE, S.C. – South Florence is leaving American Legion Baseball after 11 years, and its coaches have founded the Sandlapper Baseball League for summer play. Kenny Gray, Trae Allison and Brandon Hyman are the new league’s co-founders and will have two divisions.

The two divisions are Competitive, which is open to rising eighth-graders through rising seniors. The other division is Farm, for rising eighth-graders through rising sophomores.

The Sandlapper league is expected to start in late May and run its 20- or 22-game regular seasons through June. Teams are projected to play two doubleheaders each week, and double-elimination state tourneys are in July.

“Team registration has exceeded our expectations so far,” Allison said. “(Hyman) set a goal for 24 teams, and I think we’re going to come close to that. I think it will be between 16 and 20, but no more than 24. We’ve got a tremendous amount of verbal commitments right now.”

According to the league’s Facebook page, 12 teams have already registered early.

Gray, also coach of South Florence High’s baseball team, emphasized some of the Sandlapper league’s selling points: Keeping high school teams together during the summer and reduced insurance costs.

“High School coaches like the idea of keeping kids from their high school teams together for the summer,” Gray said. “And if you’re a junior in high school going into your senior year, you’re eligible to play. Our league will be more about developing players and getting them ready for baseball the next year.”

Gray then talked about lower insurance costs with the league being independent with insurance through USSSA.

“Being able to register for the league will be a whole lot cheaper than in legion,” Gray said. “It really does get expensive in legion, to be honest with you. In our league, you get to keep all the guys together and the monetary cost is a whole lot less.”

Gray added the new league won’t require players’ exclusivity.

“Technically, they can play for legion and for us,” Gray said. “They’re welcome to float back and forth if they want to do that.”

Gray then talked about another reason for founding this league, which will use the same rulebook as the National Federation of State High School Associations. Last summer, after the junior legion state final between SF Gold and Lexington which Lexington won, it was discovered Lexington violated the pitch count more than once in the state tourney.

While Legion rules don’t require for pitch-count violators to forfeit games, the NFSHSA rulebook does.

“We don’t care if we find out two days after the game or a week after the game is over with. If somebody violates the pitch-count rule, they’ll forfeit,” Gray said.

Gray was then asked what kind of statement their program is making by leaving legion baseball and them forming another league.

“It’s their organization, and they can do with their organization what they want to. But we’ve got to do what’s in the best interest of our program and the best interest of our kids,” Gray said. “So, we are making this decision based on our best interest.”

Now, the Sandlapper Baseball League will wait and see how this turns out.

“We think it’s important that any league’s chance at being successful comes down to the buy-in from the high school coaches,” Hyman said. “The high school coaches’ buy-in is what builds the league. Then, it’s the league’s responsibility to create a great environment for the most important part of the equation: The kids.

“Without the coaches choosing to play baseball, there is no league.”