South Florence likes its chances for memorable year

FLORENCE, S.C. – In late September 2021, South Florence star quarterback LaNorris Sellers was injured and lost for that season. But Quincy Rhodes took over, and the Bruins were still on the brink of something memorable.

But late in the season, coach Drew Marlowe’s team struggled.

Needing a victory against Myrtle Beach to win region, a fourth-quarter personal foul on South extended a Seahawks drive, and MB scored what turned out to be the winning touchdown. The next week, against rival West Florence, the Bruins trailed by seven and scored a late touchdown. But a Bruin personal foul backed the extra-point attempt so far back, it was no good and South lost by one.

“I think last year, we started winning at the beginning of the year, and that was the first time that group had ever won at any level,” said Marlowe, whose team lost to eventual state runner-up, Beaufort, in the first round of last year's playoffs.

The Bruins’ lone loss last season before Myrtle Beach was in triple overtime against eventual state champion, South Pointe.

“For this team to reach its full potential, we must keep focus every single day and focus on the process of improving,” Marlowe said.

Time heals, and Marlowe hopes this year’s Bruins are better for it.

“I think our ability to stay focused all season long will be key,” said Marlowe, last season’s Morning News Football Coach of the Year. “Great teams are consistent. For us to stay consistent, we’ve got to have a high level of focus. We cannot get distracted early on in the season whether it’s by our success or – hopefully, not – maybe our failures.”

OFFENSE

Sellers returns at quarterback, and Marlowe could not be any more excited, considering he has nine returning starters on this end.

“LaNorris is healthy and better than he’s ever been,” Marlowe said. “I think his release is better; the ball is getting out of his hand quicker. And physically, he’s bigger and faster and stronger than he was last year. He’s just all around a better football player.”

Running back is more uncertain.

“That’s a good question,” Marlowe said. “We’re still searching for the guy. We’ve got some guys who we’re watching closely and are evaluating. We’re still waiting for a guy to emerge.”

Shikeem Shilow, a state weightlifting champion who scored the first, regular-season TD in Bruin Stadium history on a pass from Sellers last year, is a possible candidate.

At receiver, Sellers will have a familiar face to target: His brother, Jayden Sellers, who also received an offer from Syracuse during LaNorris’ official visit.

“Jayden will be a sophomore. Last year, he probably caught 10 passes, including one for a touchdown,” Marlowe said. “He didn’t do a whole lot as a freshman. But to be a freshman and play on some of the stages we played on, he was a good player for us.

“Jayden has a good frame on him and has just really good ball skills,” he added. “And frankly, with him being LaNorris’ younger brother, that also makes him a great receiver. He has been catching balls from LaNorris for a long time. It takes a lot of guys a little bit of time, adjusting to be able to track LaNorris’ throws. But I think Jayden has been catching his passes for the last 12 years so he has a little bit of an advantage over everybody else.”

On the offensive line, meanwhile, four starters return. Among them are Hunter McClary and Nate McGee.

“We were really young on the offensive line when I first got here,” Marlowe said. “So, it’s kind of their time. We’ve been preaching it’s time for them to take over a ballgame for us when we need them to. We haven’t been able to do that since I’ve been here.”

DEFENSE

Nose guard Richard Hobbs is expected to anchor the line.

“He was a really great player for us last year,” Marlowe said. “He plays with relentless effort. He’s just a tough kid, overall.”

Linebackers are expected to make an impact with the likes of Jaylin Davis and Trokel Prew.

“Both of those guys wrestled last season, and I think that made them so much better in terms of just having control of their body,” Marlowe said. “Their mental and physical toughness have improved. And, it was already at a high level.”

Rhodes, meanwhile, returns to free safety now that Sellers is healthy at quarterback.

“(Rhodes) did a great job for us last year, stepping in for LaNorris and winning some ball games and keeping us in some ball games,” Marlowe said. “Without his athletic ability, we wouldn’t have been able to be so competitive.”

SPECIAL TEAMS

Grant McDonald returns for field goals and kickoffs.

“He’ll be a senior this year, and the punter will be LaNorris again,” Marlowe said. “I’d trust Grant from 40 yards in.”