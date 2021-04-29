South Florence looking for new boys' basketball coach

FLORENCE, S.C. -- Christian Savage won't be back next season as South Florence's boys' basketball coach.

Florence One Schools' human resources website posted the job opening this morning. Savage has not responded to requests for comment, and it's not clear whether he resigned or was fired from his coaching job.

South Florence hired Savage as its coach in April 2019, replacing John Schweitz, who resigned from his position in February of that year after nine seasons while winning more than 90 games. Schweitz, who played in the NBA, also was once Francis Marion's men's basketball coach.

Before taking over the job at South Florence, Savage was a boys' assistant at Ridge View, which won back-to-back Class 4A state crowns against Wilson his final two seasons there. After Savage left in 2019 for South Florence, former Wilson and South Carolina star, Carlos Powell, replaced him on Ridge View's staff, and the Blazers won the 2020 state crown.

After the 2019-20 campaign, Powell took over the coaching job at his alma mater, Wilson.

Before taking the job at South, Savage talked to the Morning News about how being a Ridge View assistant prepared him.