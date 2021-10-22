South Florence loses 21-17 to Myrtle Beach

FLORENCE, S.C. -- South Florence lost 21-17 Friday night to Myrtle Beach at Bruin Stadium in a game that decided the Region 6-4A championship.
The Bruins will play at West Florence next week.
MB;7;7;0;7--21
SF;7;3;7;0--17
FIRST QUARTER
SF -- Evin Singletary 57 pass from Quincy Rhodes (Grant McDonald kick), 9:44
MB -- Adam Randall 45 run (Effontos Kontos kick), 3:41
SECOND QUARTER
MB -- Tre Phillips 15 pass from Adam Randall (Kontos kick), 8:21
SF -- Grant McDonald 24 FG, :00
THIRD QUARTER
SF -- Malik Terry 4 run (McDonald kick), 1:52
FOURTH QUARTER
MB -- Randall 1 run (Kontos kick), 7:16
