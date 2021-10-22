 Skip to main content
South Florence loses 21-17 to Myrtle Beach
South Florence loses 21-17 to Myrtle Beach

FLORENCE, S.C. -- South Florence lost 21-17 Friday night to Myrtle Beach at Bruin Stadium in a game that decided the Region 6-4A championship.

The Bruins will play at West Florence next week.

MB;7;7;0;7--21

SF;7;3;7;0--17

FIRST QUARTER

SF -- Evin Singletary 57 pass from Quincy Rhodes (Grant McDonald kick), 9:44

MB -- Adam Randall 45 run (Effontos Kontos kick), 3:41

SECOND QUARTER

MB -- Tre Phillips 15 pass from Adam Randall (Kontos kick), 8:21

SF -- Grant McDonald 24 FG, :00

THIRD QUARTER

SF -- Malik Terry 4 run (McDonald kick), 1:52

FOURTH QUARTER

MB -- Randall 1 run (Kontos kick), 7:16

WILL BE UPDATED

