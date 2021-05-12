South Florence proves doubters wrong, wins Region 6-4A baseball crown

FLORENCE, S.C. — A frenzied mass of columbia blue and gold gathered near the pitcher’s mound, as South Florence celebrated what many said couldn’t be done. Picked to finish fifth in Region 6-4A, South Florence went from a team of disregard to a team of destiny.
Coach Kenny Gray’s Bruins clinched the improbable region championship Tuesday with a 14-6 win at West Florence, earning the program’s first region crown since 2018, and its third under Gray in his 23-year career.
South will host May River in Saturday’s first round of the playoffs at 1 p.m., but that’s then. What South’s players were celebrating Tuesday is the now.
It’s a “now,” during which South has won 15 consecutive games, including its final 10 in the region, after starting its 6-4A slate 0-2 with losses against North Myrtle Beach. The tide turned in the Bruins’ favor after they won a spring tournament at Chesterfield.
Once South re-entered region play, it seemed like a different team.
“We needed to go out and play good baseball, and that’s what we did,” Gray said. “Whoever we played, we knew we had to play well. And as the season progressed, we got a little bit better, and a little bit better.”
So much so, the Bruins scored 14 runs Tuesday.
“I just told them before today’s game we’ve got to go out and swing the sticks and let’s start scoring some runs,” Gray said. ‘And, the guys answered the call.”
That’s an understatement.
On Tuesday, South’s Stone Osborne hit two home runs and a double, and Landon Brown hit a two-run homer of his own, and that was just part of the performance Gray’s team gave at the plate while building an 11-2 lead during the first three innings.
South’s early, commanding lead allowed Gray to also look ahead to Saturday’s playoff game, in which Tuesday’s starter, Mason Lynch is also the probable starter for Saturday. As a result, Gray took him out after three innings, and Lynch earned his fifth consecutive victory on the mound.
But in the bottom of the fifth, West’s Dylan Snyder homered against the Bruins’ bullpen. Then, Ty Suggs added a two-run double to get the Knights within 11-6. In the bottom of the sixth, West threatened again, with runners at first and second and two outs. But after Mac Sawyer singled to left, Bruin outfielder J.R. Williams darted the ball to Brown, at catcher, who tagged Snyder out at the plate to end the inning.
South’s final exclamation point was in the top of the seventh, when Osborne homered again. Matthews then scored on a wild pitch, and Aydin Palmer scored on Mikey Morris’ sacrifice fly to account for the final score.
In the bottom of the seventh, with Morris on the mound and two outs, he induced a groundout to end the game, and it was bedlam as South Florence’s celebration began.
“We just had to prove everybody wrong that wasn’t believing in us,” Osborne said. “We started a bond toward the end of the season that got better and better. At the beginning of the season, we were at each other’s throats. But our bond was helped by wins. Just, win after win after win.”
One huge component of that bond, of course, was fostered by that preseason prediction.
“For us to prove them wrong, that’s everything,” Morris said.
The region championship was not the only thing South has accomplished this season. Gray earned his 300th career victory, and his team’s 15th consecutive win is the program’s longest under him. Not to mention, South’s 22-3 record is its best since Gray took over.
What Gray, of course, will remember is how his players and assistant coaches bought into this year’s concept.
“This has been a very special season because our guys have come to practice every day, and they worked hard, they listened,” Gray said. “They’re buying into what we’re trying to teach them, and it shows on the field.”
SF;164;000;3—14;14;1
WF;200;130;0—6;11;2
WP — Lynch (3 IP, 5 H, 4 R, 2 ER, 0 K, 2 BB). LP — Coleman Kelly (2 IP, 6 H, 7 R, 7 ER, 1 K, 2 BB).
LEADING HITTERS — SF: Jake Hardee 3-5, 2 RBI; Mikey Morris 2-4, 2B, 4 RBI; Landon Brown 1-4, HR, 2 RBI; Stone Osborne 3-4, 2 HR, 2B, 3 RBI; Aydin Palmer 2-3, 3B. WF: George Derrick Floyd 2-3, Josh Williams 1-5, HR, 2 RBI; Dylan Snyder 1-3, HR, 2 RBI; John Coble 2-3; Ty Suggs 1-4, 2B, 2 RBI.
RECORDS: SF 22-3 overall, 10-2 Region 6-4A; WF 15-8, 7-5.