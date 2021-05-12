South Florence proves doubters wrong, wins Region 6-4A baseball crown

In the bottom of the seventh, with Morris on the mound and two outs, he induced a groundout to end the game, and it was bedlam as South Florence’s celebration began.

“We just had to prove everybody wrong that wasn’t believing in us,” Osborne said. “We started a bond toward the end of the season that got better and better. At the beginning of the season, we were at each other’s throats. But our bond was helped by wins. Just, win after win after win.”

One huge component of that bond, of course, was fostered by that preseason prediction.

“For us to prove them wrong, that’s everything,” Morris said.

The region championship was not the only thing South has accomplished this season. Gray earned his 300th career victory, and his team’s 15th consecutive win is the program’s longest under him. Not to mention, South’s 22-3 record is its best since Gray took over.

What Gray, of course, will remember is how his players and assistant coaches bought into this year’s concept.

“This has been a very special season because our guys have come to practice every day, and they worked hard, they listened,” Gray said. “They’re buying into what we’re trying to teach them, and it shows on the field.”