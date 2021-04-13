South Florence QB LaNorris Sellers offered by Washington State

And while working out under Robinson, Sellers learns even more.

“From (Robinson), I’ve learned pocket presence, and the best way to release the ball, how to release the ball, when to release the ball, putting the right touch on the ball, and determining which reads I need to make,” Sellers said.

To get his first offer from a major college football program puts him in even better spirits as the Bruins look toward next month’s spring practice.

“It gives me a lot of confidence,” Sellers said. “It’s just overwhelming.”

But what’s not overwhelming to Sellers is travel. During the summer before his freshman season at South, Sellers traveled to Miami, Fla., for a camp. He’ll travel to Atlanta this weekend for another.

“To get the kind of offer I got makes all this pay off,” Sellers said.

That’s the example Bruins coach Drew Marlowe hopes Sellers will set for other South players.