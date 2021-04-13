 Skip to main content
South Florence QB LaNorris Sellers offered by Washington State
South Florence Football

South Florence QB LaNorris Sellers offered by Washington State

South Florence vs. West Florence

The face of South Florence quarterback LaNorris Sellers (16) surfaces through his body armor prior to the South Florence vs. West Florence football game in Florence, South Carolina on November 6, 2020.

 DAVID L. YEAZELL/SPECIAL TO THE MORNING NEWS

FLORENCE, S.C. — South Florence quarterback LaNorris Sellers was offered a scholarship by Washington State on Monday night. It was his first offer.

Sellers, who will be a junior this fall, passed for 1,077 yards and 12 touchdowns last season. He also rushed for 618 yards and 13 more scores.

Even with those impressive numbers, Sellers was still caught off guard by the offer.

“I got offered a couple of hours ago,” Sellers said Monday night. ‘And I’m still just speechless. I don’t know what to say.”

Sellers said Washington State noticed him at a camp, and the Cougars’ interest grew.

“That’s when they contacted my personal quarterback coach (Ramon Robinson),” said Sellers, whose offer came through Washington State offensive co-coordinator, Craig Stutzmann. “And now, to get an offer this early is just now hitting me. I’ve just got to take it in and keep moving forward.”

Sellers recently participated in a National Preps College Report Showcase at Nations Ford High School.

“I think I did pretty good there,” Sellers said. “They liked my arm strength and the way I throw the football. I like to go to events like this to measure myself against others at my position. I like to really focus on my game; it’s something I focus on. I want to be as close to perfection on the field as possible.”

And while working out under Robinson, Sellers learns even more.

“From (Robinson), I’ve learned pocket presence, and the best way to release the ball, how to release the ball, when to release the ball, putting the right touch on the ball, and determining which reads I need to make,” Sellers said.

To get his first offer from a major college football program puts him in even better spirits as the Bruins look toward next month’s spring practice.

“It gives me a lot of confidence,” Sellers said. “It’s just overwhelming.”

But what’s not overwhelming to Sellers is travel. During the summer before his freshman season at South, Sellers traveled to Miami, Fla., for a camp. He’ll travel to Atlanta this weekend for another.

“To get the kind of offer I got makes all this pay off,” Sellers said.

That’s the example Bruins coach Drew Marlowe hopes Sellers will set for other South players.

“We’re all really excited for him,” Marlowe said. “It helps when the best kids in your program are also the best players. That helps you build a solid program. He’s an outstanding student, worker and athlete. And now to put him before the rest of the team and say, ‘Look, if you want offers and want to go big time, you’ve got to do the things (Sellers) is doing. He’s a great example for everyone to follow.”

Sellers is now excited about which other schools might offer.

“(Marlowe) told me once you get one offer, usually the others start rolling in,” Sellers said.

Prep Sports Writer

A nine-time APSE national award winner, Scott authored, "70 Years of Thrills and Chills, Drama and Dents at Darlington Raceway." Scott has received several SCPA awards, 8 for 1st place since moving to SC in 2010 from his home state of Georgia.

