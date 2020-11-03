South Florence quarterback LaNorris Sellers 'driving force' for Bruins

Being designated as the team’s best player can put a lot of pressure on someone. But the sophomore has learned to keep things simple.

“Just control what I can control, worry about just my job and that’s all I can do,” Sellers said. “Just get the ball where it needs to be.”

Being the quarterback, however, requires more than simply making plays on the field. He has to be a team leader. And, as a sophomore, Sellers is also growing into that role.

“You do more work, you go to the field more, and you throw the ball more with your teammates and build chemistry with them and know what they are going to do before they do it,” Sellers said. “And, vice versa.”

Therefore, when Sellers takes his helmet to the field, he has to be ready in every way.

“The team will feed off my attitude and the way I play,” Sellers said. “That’s how I feel about it. Knowing that, it just makes you want to go harder for my team so I won’t let them down.”

If there is a weakness both Sellers can Marlowe can agree on, it’s related to his youth – knowing when to throw the ball and to run it.