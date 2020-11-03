South Florence quarterback LaNorris Sellers 'driving force' for Bruins

FLORENCE, S.C. – At 6-foot-2 and 185 pounds, South Florence quarterback LaNorris Sellers is already a towering presence.
And, he’s just a sophomore.
“When I first saw him, I knew he certainly looked the part,” South Florence coach Drew Marlowe said of Sellers, a starter since Game 1 of his freshman season. “He’s a big kid with a big arm who can throw it really well.”
Through the Bruins’ first five games, Sellers passed for 798 yards and six touchdowns. What’s even more impressive is that he has played behind an offensive line that is young and inexperienced.
“We’ve had a tough time giving him enough time to throw the ball,” Marlowe said.
Sellers, whose father, Norris, played linebacker for the Bruins, has a sure-fire option, however, if he’s left to run the ball.
He runs it – to the total of 244 yards and eight touchdowns through those first five games.
“He’s the driving force on our team, no question,” Marlowe said. “He’s the best football player that we have. He’s even played some safety for us, as well as some running back when we set up in certain formations.”
That’s just fine with Sellers.
“I’m not as nervous anymore,” Sellers said. “I can actually feel like I can play now. The game is slowing a lot more as I get experience. Last year, everything was just very fast around me.”
Being designated as the team’s best player can put a lot of pressure on someone. But the sophomore has learned to keep things simple.
“Just control what I can control, worry about just my job and that’s all I can do,” Sellers said. “Just get the ball where it needs to be.”
Being the quarterback, however, requires more than simply making plays on the field. He has to be a team leader. And, as a sophomore, Sellers is also growing into that role.
“You do more work, you go to the field more, and you throw the ball more with your teammates and build chemistry with them and know what they are going to do before they do it,” Sellers said. “And, vice versa.”
Therefore, when Sellers takes his helmet to the field, he has to be ready in every way.
“The team will feed off my attitude and the way I play,” Sellers said. “That’s how I feel about it. Knowing that, it just makes you want to go harder for my team so I won’t let them down.”
If there is a weakness both Sellers can Marlowe can agree on, it’s related to his youth – knowing when to throw the ball and to run it.
“I think that’s probably the key for him just moving forward,” Marlowe said. “I see him as being a Cam Newton-type quarterback guy. He can really get downhill and get those tough yards, and he can beat you with his arm, too. He’s a true, dual-threat quarterback.”
After this Friday’s game against West Florence at Memorial Stadium, the Bruins will have an addition game Nov. 12 at Lugoff-Elgin.
That’s an important game for Sellers for the very reason it’s important for all his other young teammates.
Another game is another chance to get more experience and build toward next season.
“You gain more knowledge from watching more film on another team, and that gives you more experience going forward,” Sellers said.
Marlowe agrees.
“You cannot replace Friday night experience, you can’t simulate it, you can’t duplicate it,” Marlowe said. “It’s impossible. LaNorris is one of the nine sophomores that we have who are starting. Also, we have four freshmen starting. We’re a young team and we are excited going forward to know LaNorris will be the leader of our team.”
